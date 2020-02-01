WELLSVILLE — The owners of the former Dresser-Rand plant have announced production will end in April, leaving almost 150 additional workers out of a job.
In a Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification issued this week, Siemens Government Technologies announced the plant will close April 24, impacting 149 of the remaining 229 workers at the facility. The workers to be laid off are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 65, and primarily include production line workers.
However, around 80 employees in design and support roles will remain in the area. Some of the roughly 250 workers at the facility will continue employment locally. As many as 50 Curtiss-Wright employees will be housed in a new location in the area, while others are to be under the Siemens umbrella. Some are expected to shift to Olean, while others may telecommute, officials said. A number of employees laid off or expecting to be laid off have found other employment, including many at the Olean facility owned by Siemens.
As of Sept. 30, around 20% — 76,000 — of the Siemens employees were employed in the Americas.
According to Siemens’ annual report issued Dec. 4, the company reported 22.1 billion euros — about $24.6 billion — in sales for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, down from 28.19 billion euros the year before.
The facility in Wellsville, under the control of Curtiss-Wright since 2018, was part of Delaware-based Siemens Government Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of German conglomerate Siemens. After the 2015 purchase of Dresser-Rand by Siemens, the Wellsville operation was quickly folded into SGT due to work at the plant for the U.S. government. The facility manufactures steam turbines used for Navy vessels ranging from attack submarines up to the USS Gerald R. Ford, the lead ship of the next generation of aircraft carriers.
Curtiss-Wright bought the division in 2018 for $212.5 million, and immediately announced that Wellsville operations would shut down within two years, transferring the work to other facilities closer to navy construction yards.