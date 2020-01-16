ALLEGANY — As a young girl, June Bockmier Hall Crawford would bake numerous pies for her aunt’s restaurant in Allegany before heading off to classes at the former Allegany Central School.
On Sunday, Crawford, who was a self-taught bookkeeper and served as Allegany Town Clerk in later years, will celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends at Absolut Care of Allegany, where she resides.
Crawford was born Jan. 19, 1920, in Cleveland, Ohio, to George and Hattie Bockier. As a child, she moved to Allegany with her parents, later graduating from Allegany Central School in 1938.
Her daughter-in-law, Nancy Crawford of Allegany, said her mother-in-law was gifted with baking pies and other pastries, which likely stemmed from childhood years when she baked pies for an “Aunt Gertrude” who owned a restaurant on Main Street in the village.
“She was a go-getter, always ready and always baking pies and cookies,” Nancy Crawford said. “She was a hostess for her family at her house.”
She said her mother-in-law first married the late Ernest Hall, and following his death, married the late Joseph Crawford, who also resided at Absolut Care of Allegany prior to his death in January of 2015. The couple had a combined family of 13 children.
June Crawford’s career not only included serving as town clerk, but also as a bookkeeper for Sara Crisafulli, who operated a beauty salon. She also worked at the McCaffery Baker Dress Shop in town.
During her marriage to Joseph Crawford, June Crawford was very involved with the local Marriage Encounter group. The Crawfords also volunteered for 13 years at the former E.C.H.O. senior center and helped at the nutrition site for Meals on Wheels. Her pastimes included writing poetry.
Amy Button, activities director for Absolut, said after Joseph Crawford became a resident at the nursing facility, his wife faithfully visited him everyday.
“She lived here from the morning until after supper,” Button said of June Crawford’s daylong visits with her husband. “She’s been like family to us.”
Button said June Crawford also treated staff and residents to her culinary skills.
“She would bring in her cheese balls and everything,” Button recalled, noting they were also given some of June Crawford’s handwritten recipes.
“She was good to the residents (at Absolut) before she became a resident,” Button added.
“And she was always happy-go-lucky.”
In addition to her son, Ernie Hall, June Crawford’s step-children are Tim Crawford, Elizabeth Bean, Pam Foster, Mike Crawford, James Crawford, Jerry Crawford, Gary Crawford, Joe Crawford, Deb Stokes, Greg Crawford and Chris Crawford. Her stepson, Dennis Crawford, is deceased. She also has 34 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
When asked if she had any advice to offer others for longevity, June Crawford smiled and laughed before she replied, “No, I guess not.”
Nancy Crawford said family and friends plan to have cake on Sunday with her mother-in-law, and would welcome birthday cards on her behalf.
Button said birthday cards can be sent to June Crawford, — Absolut Care of Allegany, 2178 N. Fifth St., Allegany, N.Y. 14706.
