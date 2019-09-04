GOWANDA — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers and Gowanda Ambulance personnel responded this past weekend to rescue a hiker who had an acute allergic reaction to several bee stings.
The hiker, who was not identified, was with family on Labor Day in the Deer Lick Nature Preserve in Zoar Valley when she was stung by approximately 10 bees, according to the DEC. The 46-year-old woman “was suffering from a severe allergic reaction.”
At about 3:15 p.m., Forest Ranger Robert Rogers and an assistant ranger joined up with arriving members of the Gowanda Ambulance service and hiked in about a mile to the hiker’s location. The woman was assessed and treated by the ambulance personnel while Rogers began to coordinate an evacuation.
Three additional rangers and members of the Gowanda Fire Department and Cattaraugus Ambulance Company also responded. While waiting for a litter and utility vehicle to arrive and be positioned, a forest ranger and other emergency responders began to clear and cut a path for the carry-out.
The woman was carried along the planned route to the waiting UTV for final transport back to a parking area. She was further evaluated and released by the ambulance service, according to the DEC.