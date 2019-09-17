DUKE CENTER, Pa. — A mobile food pantry sponsored by the Duke Center United Methodist Church and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern PA in Erie will be held at the Otto Township Fire Hall on Sept. 25.
Food pick-up times will be assigned during preregistration.
Participants must be McKean County residents and fall within financial guidelines to be eligible. Total household income and combined incomes of all household members must not exceed the guidelines. Total household income should be calculated before calling to preregister.
Only one preregistration per house, apartment or dwelling will be accepted. Preregistration can only be done by calling 966-3922 or 966-3921 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.
There is a high volume of calls during these hours so patience is necessary. Messages left on the church’s answering machine will be returned.
Preregistration participants must bring a photo ID showing current address or two forms of ID with names and current address on each, as well as two boxes or equivalent in which to carry their food home. It is essential that those preregistered should only come at their assigned time.
There is no cost to participate, and food will be distributed from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 25.