OLEAN — In the past few months, staff at the Olean Food Pantry have not only seen their number of recipients increase due to the pandemic, but also a number of those same people requesting food to feed their pets.
Food pantry volunteers took this concern to Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Bethany Lutheran Church, who approached her parishioners to help feed animals of those in need. The result was the first distribution of pet food last Friday to recipients of Olean Food Pantry on Leo Moss Drive.
The pet food distribution will be held every other Friday at Bethany Lutheran and will provide supplies to people who receive vouchers at the food pantry.
Rossi commented on how the collaborative effort for the pet food project came about. Rossi noted that after she was approached about the need for pet food by pantry recipients she began working on a plan to set up a program through St. Stephens and Bethany Lutheran. The two churches share her pastoral services through a covenant relationship.
“I thought that maybe the two churches could do this because Bethany Lutheran has a great location next to the food pantry and St. Stephen’s has a lot of space, so if we had massive amounts of pet food” it could be bagged up with room for social distancing, she explained.
Rossi learned of other pet food programs in the Buffalo area and used the information to set up the project in Olean.
After receiving the blessings of the Episcopal bishop, Rossi approached members of both churches to raise funds for the purchase of dry dog and cat food. The church members, and a member of the community came through within a few days by donating almost $3,000 for the program. Approximately one-third of the donation was used to set up the program through the purchase of bags, buckets and labels. The remainder was used to purchase medium-priced pet food at local businesses and a few pet treats.
Food pantry staff member Tiffany Claus and operation manager Jerry Hustak devised a plan to provide pet food vouchers to those who visited the pantry during its hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
“People drive in, they pick up their food and vouchers and they pull into Bethany’s parking lot” on the designated Fridays for their pet food supplies, Rossi explained. “We had a tent set up outside (last Friday) and we went to their cars, took the vouchers and their orders” and returned with supplies that were bagged in accordance to the size of the pet.
“This past Friday we gave out food to 151 pets,” she added. “For everybody who came in, we were able to give them food.”
Rossi said all of the recipients were very grateful for the pet food.
“There was one person who came and commented, ‘Never in my life did I think I would need to use the pet food pantry, but I do now and I’m so glad you’re here,” Rossi shared. “The other fun thing was that there was a family who stopped in to pick up for their dog. Two little boys at the top of their lungs (in their car) were yelling ‘Thank you for helping us feed our doggie!’”
Hustak said he, too, is appreciative of the church-run program that helps the pantry’s recipients.
“You got to figure that if people are coming here for food and they can’t feed themselves, then what about their pets,” Hustak remarked.
Tax-deductible donations are needed to keep the program viable and should be sent to St. Stephen’s Church, PO Box 446, Olean, NY 14760. Notations on the envelope or check should state the donation is for the pet food pantry. More information can also be obtained by sending emails to Rossi at kimrossi@rochester.rr.com
The next pet food distribution at Bethany Lutheran will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 29. The distribution will be held at the same time and location every other Friday for as long as there is a need during the pandemic.