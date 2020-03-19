OLEAN — As the clock struck 11 a.m. Wednesday, children and parents lined up at East View Elementary School to get lunch.

The Olean City School District plans to continue on with the distribution of meals to all children in the school district while the campuses are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

East View Principal Brian Crawford was waiting for children with three other staff members at the back side of the school during the district’s first day of distribution of the bagged meals.

“We gave out roughly 50 meals right at 11, most of them were walkers,” Crawford said during a lull in the distribution.

Distribution sites were also found at other campuses and off-site locations in Olean during the same time frame.

In commenting on the school closures, Crawford said, “I’ve been in education for 20 years and this is unprecedented … but our teachers and staff are phenomenal.”

As for the meals, he said the food service staff prepared the lunch and breakfast items beforehand, with staff volunteering to hand them out each day. Students don’t have to accompany their parents to receive the meals, and can visit any of the distribution sites in Olean.

A parent who commented on the distribution was Shantel Bowman, who has three children, Oaklee, Opal and Lodin.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Bowman said. “It’s something we don’t normally use, because the school usually feeds them. It’s a beautiful day and we were able to get out and go for a little walk.”

Another parent, Steven Wilczak, is a single dad with two sons in the district.

“This will help me a lot because I’m on a low and fixed income,” Wilczak said. “I was a little worried about not having enough food.”

Tara Ramadhan is a cook at East View and helped with the distribution.

“I’m just happy to be here and provide for the kids,” Ramadhan said, noting she arrives at 7 a.m., while other staff arrive earlier.

She noted a crew of approximately 20 staff members prepped about 1,600 meals for upcoming days.

“Once we’re done here, we’ll start prepping again for tomorrow,” she added. Meals consist of a variety of sandwiches and drinks, as well as oatmeal cookies, danishes and fruits for breakfast.

As for lessons provided to children while they’re home, Crawford said that older students are doing more work online than younger students at the primary level.

“Our teachers have been emailing, calling and mailing things home,” he said. “We may send home a packet, but we can’t do that until we get the teachers physically back in the building to put them together. We hope to do that in the upcoming days.”

Crawford said the school also has a youtube channel which is used for morning announcements and links for parents to access.

“We’re posting silly videos and educational videos to keep our families engaged with us as a school,” he continued. “Our parents have been phenomenal reaching out to us, and our teachers have been phenomenal reaching out to them in partnership.”

Superintendent Rick Moore said that district-wide, the distribution went well with more than 500 meals handed out to a student population numbering of 2,200.

“People stopped at every pick-up” site, he remarked.

Moore said he is appreciative to the faculty and staff who “jumped in to help.

“We had more people than we knew what to do with, so we have plans for the next week out,” he explained. “I think as people see what’s going on, I have a feeling it will almost double (in recipients) — it’s just easy for families.”

The other pick-up sites for meals are at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Olean High School, Olean Intermediate School and Washington West Elementary. Meals are to be picked up at each building’s bus drop off/pick up location.

Off-Site Locations: