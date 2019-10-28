Two incumbents and three challengers are seeking to fill two seats to represent District 5 in the Cattaraugus County Legislature for the next four years.
On the ballot Nov. 5, Susan Labuhn and David Koch will appear on the Democratic and Working Families party lines; Laurie Hunt will appear on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines; and Jeremy Kasperek and Damian Stokes will appear on the Libertarian line.
District 5 covers the city of Salamanca and the towns of Coldspring, Great Valley, Red House and Salamanca.
LABUHN, minority leader in the Legislature, said if asked three years ago if she would run again, she might not have.
However, after seeing the Legislature become something that she said is at a level of lack of cooperation, zero compromise and no longer working for the people, Labuhn decided to go for another term.
“Instead, it was being more aligned with national politics … for specific people that influenced several legislators,” she said. “I realized that I have done and will continue to work for the people first with everyone if it is right and good for the county and not me personally or any party.”
In her time in the Legislature, Labuhn said she has worked collaboratively with many people on several accomplishments, including keeping the county budget under the state tax cap while continuing to provide services to county residents, including road repairs, two nursing homes, six highway barns and the Onoville Marina.
“There are many other accomplishments that may seem small in nature but collectively impact the county in a positive direction,” she said.
Labuhn said the recent investigation and recommendation to have the state attorney general review the actions of past employees while they were employed by the county was an accomplishment she wasn’t necessarily proud of, but it needed to be addressed.
“I have on several occasions asked for a review of our outdated Code of Ethics and Policy,” she said. “This issue especially came to the forefront of several legislators with this year’s internal investigations.”
Labuhn said when a legislator votes to have the attorney general review what the governmental body believes to be unethical or possibly illegal, yet employs the parties in question, it raises questions in the community of all legislators’ ethics and commitments to the county.
“In my opinion, the lack of attention to this issue comes from the fear to be very transparent of financial disclosure,” she said.
While two different letters appear next to her name on the ballot, once elected, Labuhn said a legislator should be a “C” for “County.”
“This is not a motto, but what I have lived by over the past eight years,” she said. “I have truly enjoyed serving and working for all the residents of Cattaraugus County, some days more than other days, but always, always enjoying each day.”
STOKES, although new to politics, has been involved in Cattaraugus County’s communities for several years.
Currently a production manager at McHone Industries in Salamanca, Stokes worked for the Office of Children and Family Services in Great Valley and for CAReS at one of its facilities. He was also a member of the Great Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
“That may not be what most people consider big accomplishments, but it’s definitely something I’m proud to have done in our community,” he said. “I like knowing that I’ve helped people, even if it was on a small scale.”
Stokes has lived in Great Valley his entire life, graduating from Ellicottville in 2003. He said his family has been part of “this fantastic community for generations,” and he is proud to be raising his children here.
However, Stokes said he thinks the Legislature can do better than it has been for the people of the county.
“That’s not to say that we are in a bad place, but we have room for improvement,” he said. “I would like to see our budget decrease and the taxes along with it.”
Stokes said Cattaraugus County is one of the highest-taxed counties in the state and wants to see the county become more fiscally responsible.
“Spending should be limited where it can be. I’d like to promote volunteer organizations and charity over taxes being levied,” he said.
Additionally, Stokes said he’d like to see the county become more business friendly and not limiting businesses, citing the county’s recent ban on vaping.
“I understand that there are some health-related issues with vaping, but in the same sense why are we trying to tell anyone what they can do with their bodies?” Stokes said. “Placing the ban isn’t going to stop people from doing it; it is going to force people to find alternatives which have more risks.”
If elected, Stokes said he plans to push for lowering the pay of legislators and removing or blocking any lifetime benefits. He said a reduction of $2,000 per legislator would save the county $34,000 annually.
“Even if that seems small in comparison to our budget, it’s a starting point,” he said. “I believe it’s time we all stopped voting for people based on a letter next to their name and started really voting with our heads.”
KOCH, current minority whip in the Legislature, has spent the past eight years representing District 5, but he said there is still work to be done.
Eligible for one more of the county’s three-term limit, Koch said he’d like to serve as long as he can to try to help the community.
“I think there are still a lot of goals I can help work at,” he said. “I like what I’m doing, and I feel like I’ve made a little bit of a difference for the county.”
During his time in the Legislature, Koch said one of his main goals has been tackling the deteriorating infrastructure. He said they have spent a lot of time and effort trying to rebuild the county’s roads where needed.
“In the last few years, we’ve allocated additional funds for road maintenance,” he said. “The better the infrastructure we have, the easier it is for the public to get here.”
By improving infrastructure, Koch said he’s hoping it would bring more people into the whole county and could attract larger businesses.
“We’ve got the people to work, we just have to find jobs for them,” he said.
In the meantime, another area Koch said he’s focusing on is promoting the area through its tourism and economic development opportunities. He noted the boat launches the county has helped install for kayaking and supporting business start-ups like the local breweries.
“I think that’s the future of Cattaraugus County, small businesses and tourism,” he added.
Koch also mentioned some of the county’s forests and the Onoville Marina as places he’d like to see used to expand tourism in the area. He said there is a real demand in the county for camping and waterway usage.
Looking ahead, Koch said the recent push to have the county’s municipalities use shared services is something he’d like to see expanded, especially since the state will give the county, towns, villages and cities money back for it.
“There are always challenges. The state always comes up with these challenges, and the state dictates most of the money and what we’re going to spend it on,” he said. “So the little bit of money the county can use for public safety, for roads and things like that, we’re trying to make common sense decisions and spend it in a practical manner.”
ALSO ON THE ballot are Jeremy Kasperek, former chairman of the Cattaraugus County Libertarian Party, and Laurie Hunt, former Ward 1 representative of the Salamanca Common Council. Neither Kasperek nor Hunt responded to requests for comment.