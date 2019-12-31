Fisher stepping down as Franklinville's first woman supervisor

FRANKLINVILLE — With her four years as Franklinville’s first woman supervisor coming to an end, Lorrie B. Fisher said she and the town board accomplished their goals.
When Fisher succeeded Michael Brisky in 2016, she and town board members drew up a list of things they wanted to accomplish including preserving and improvements to the Town Hall.
On Jan. 1, Robert Breton, a former Franklinville mayor and county legislator, will take the oath of office as.
Fisher, who is a residential services clerk at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean, did not seek a third two-year term.
A universal access project means wheelchair access to the second floor courtroom in the Town Hall. There are new men’s and women’s restrooms. The smell of fresh paint was everywhere on Monday. The Town Hall on Park Square was buttoned up with new windows and a new section of roof. Crumbling chimneys were reconstructed. There is new paint inside and out. New carpeting and lighting too. There are new security measures as well.
All offices are now located on the first and second floors. When Fisher first set foot on the third floor of the Town Hall it was full of stored materials — none of which had any use.
High school students helped clean it out as part of their community service — it filled two large dump trucks, Fisher said. The students also helped move the Code Enforcement Office to the second floor.
“The kids have been great,” Fisher said.
Also near the top of the list was improvements to the Lyndon Road Water District, said Fisher. First elected to the Town Board in 2012, she said residents had complained about water pressure for years. That project was accomplished in 2017 with help from Cattaraugus County for $75,000.
“The town barn needed a lot of work too, including a new roof,” said Fisher. A new fuel depot was also needed. Fire and smoke detectors were also installed.
The town also had the Mount Prospect Cemetery records digitized. The cemetery sexton, Cleon Easton, maintained a book that was started in the 1800s. Now the cemetery has a digitized record of the book along with the Ischua Valley Historical Society and the Town Clerk’s Office.
All three often get requests for genealogical information that can be gleaned from the burial information, Fisher said.
The Town Board “tries to be as transparent as possible,” Fisher said. “We focus on what we are doing for the taxpayers.”
Town board members bought a new 2020 grader and has a 2018 grader and 2018 truck, Fisher said. There is a five-year replacement program. There are also two additional highway employees over the past four years.
Fisher said a used van was purchased for the dog control officer, who will be doing a 2020 dog census in the coming months.
The town will assist in the installation of a new kayak and boat launch at the town-operated Case Lake in the spring. “The launch will make it easier to use Case Lake for kayaking and boating for all area residents and visitors,” Fisher said.
The supervisor said all her budgets were “submitted on time and under the state (tax) cap amount.” The union contract was also ratified.
“I have learned that you cannot make everyone happy but you have to follow the same laws and rules for everyone,” Fisher said in an exit interview Monday.
“Some will fight you, but you cannot set a precedent for those who believe they do not have to follow the same rules as the rest of the population. The rules and laws are in place to protect all residents in the same way.”
Fisher gave credit to members of the Town Board who have changed little over the past four years.
“The Town Board has been excellent,” she added. “They are a good mix of people who care and want to make a difference. We sit around and ask what we can do for the taxpayers.
“They really care about the town and they work hard to make a difference,” Fisher said. “I will miss them — and I know I leave the office in competent hands.”