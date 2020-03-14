NEW YORK — An 82-year-old woman has died in Manhattan after contracting COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says.
The woman had an underlying respiratory illness, Cuomo said. She died Friday. The state has 524 confirmed cases, including 117 who are hospitalized, he said.
Meanwhile, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello declared a formal state of emergency in Monroe County following the identification of a second COVID-19 case.
Cuomo also reported Saturday that Tompkins and Tioga counties both now have confirmed coronavirus cases, though he didn’t immediately specify how many.
Tompkins County officials say they have one case.
The elderly woman who died in New York had been long-suffering with emphysema, the governor said. That context is important, he added.
Cuomo’s 10 a.m. briefing was made using a conference call, rather than a traditional news conference at the state’s Capitol in Albany.
Cuomo said the new drive-thru testing center in New Rochelle worked well on Friday, with about 150 vehicles going through. Another drive-thru center is planned for Long Island, he said. Overall, the state did about 700 tests on Friday, which means 350 people were tested.
The state has about 50,000 hospital beds, with 3,000 ICU beds, he said. About 80 percent of those ICU beds are occupied now, he said.
“How do you reduce the rate of spread to the level that your hospitals can handle?” Cuomo said. “Yes, we are concerned.”
That’s why the goal is to slow the spread of the virus, he said. “Can you slow the rate to meet the hospital capacity?” he said. “That’s the essential question for the nation. Right now, I do worry about the hospital capacity.”
The governor also said no statewide decision about schools is coming for now, repeating that each district or locale can make its own decisions. “Right now, it’s a case by case decision,” he said.
Cuomo said he’s talking with legislative leaders about changing the state’s political system to get people on the ballot. In New York, candidates have to pass petitions to qualify, an exercise that involves going door-to-door. He said he didn’t have a solution yet but is working on it. All state lawmakers and members of Congress are up for election this year.
The governor also said the state will waive co-payments for insurers for any telemedicine visits to encourage people to call for help first and avoid swamping emergency rooms.
In Monroe County, the public health commissioner, Dr. Michael Mendoza, confirmed the second coronavirus infection in the Rochester area was acquired locally, meaning community transmission of the viral disease is taking place.
The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports that Monroe County officials said the second reported patient is a woman in her 60s currently in Unity Hospital. She is an employee at Arcadia Middle School in Greece and went to school for at least two days after first feeling ill.
Arcadia Middle School will be closed through March 20.
Health investigators have not identified any travel-related factors in the women's diagnosis.
Mendoza says recreation centers and sports facilities should consider closing temporarily. He added that there eight or nine tests they are waiting on for results.
Health officials in Monroe County said discovery of community transmission, while expected, demonstrates that the infectious virus is loose among Rochester-area residents and people are picking up the virus it almost at random.
38 FDNY quarantined for coronavirus, report says
After 38 members of the city Fire Department of New York tested positive for COVID-19, the department will change up shifts to control the spread of the virus, according to published reports.
The NY Post reported that the rising case of the virus among FDNY members will cause the department to switch EMS workers from 8-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts. In addition, the FDNY will also eliminate partner rotation, the report said.
“That’s a number that is very fluid. It has gone up, and it has gone down,” Jim Long, an FDNY spokesperson told The Post.
The report says he couldn’t say how many of the 38 cases are EMS workers and how many are firefighters.