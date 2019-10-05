First female carrier's uniform displayed at Ischua Valley Historical Society meeting

FRANKLINVILLE — A World War I-era postal uniform worn by the first female mail carrier in the U.S. was on display Thursday at the Ischua Valley Historical Society meeting.
The uniform of Jessie McCaa, a Franklinville resident who was the country’s first woman mail carrier, was put on display for the first time since it was donated to the historical society by family members.
“During World War I Jessie was permitted to deliver mail in Franklinville because so many men were serving in the war,” said Maggie Fredrickson of the Ischua Valley Historical Society. “However, afterwards, she was demoted due to being a woman since only men were to be mail carriers.”
There was an outcry from the community that reached Washington, where an Act of Congress restored McCaa’s position.
“She continued to work until 1932, but she had to provide her own uniform at her own expense, unlike the men who were mail carriers,” Fredrickson said.
Terri and Mark Werwinski donated the uniform to the Historical Society. Terri is a descendant of the McCaa family and she and her husband have a home on the old McCaa homestead, where they hope to retire in the future.
Following the presentation, Jack Searles, Cattaraugus County supervisor, discussed the history of mail delivery in the county.
“It was fascinating to hear how mail led to the formation of towns and cities and how important it was to an area to provide a post office for its citizens,” Fredrickson said of Searles’ presentation. “The development of roads and railway systems were the result of the necessity to deliver mail. It was one of the most interesting meetings we have had.”
The Historical Society will hold its Harvest Dinner Nov. 7 at the Baptist Church on Main Street, beginning at 6 p.m. Participants are asked to provide their own table service and bring a dish to pass.
The main entrée and beverages will be provided. The guest speaker will appear in Revolutionary War attire and discuss the life of a soldier during this time.
Historical Society meetings are open to the public. If you would like to attend this event and are not a member please call 699-2781 to assist in arranging for the entrée.
