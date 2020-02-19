OLEAN — Some new firefighting vehicles might find their way to the Olean Fire Department.
Chief Tim Richardson asked the Common Council’s public safety committee on Tuesday about two vehicle replacements that he hopes to get with minimal local resources.
The first, a 4x4 pickup truck converted into a firefighting vehicle with its own water pump and offroad ability, would prove helpful in many situations, Richardson said.
The vehicle could do a better job covering calls along the Allegheny River Valley Trail, along the flood-control system and taking care of the many mulch fires reported in the summer months.
“And with what’s happened in Australia and California — the Northeast isn’t immune,” he said, and while wildfires may not be as devastating in the region, they are common in the springtime.
To fund the vehicle — with a $90,000 to $112,000 price tag — he would like to apply for a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant, which would have a 5% local match. The city received a similar grant to help pay for a new fire engine in 2008.
Mayor Bill Aiello said the vehicle would be like one named “Little Moe” many years ago in the city’s fire service. That vehicle had a water gun mounted on a turret and was able to get in many spaces where a fire engine could not fit.
The possible price tag on the city’s side would also help.
“If we can get a fire vehicle for $6,000, that’s easy,” Aiello said.
In addition, Richardson said it is time to begin talking about finding a new vehicle to replace Engine 41, the circa 1996 backup fire engine at Station No. 1.
“It’s the last yellow one we have,” he said, and it needs replacement.
According to National Fire Protection Association guidelines, a fire engine should remain in frontline service for 10 years before being put into a reserve roll for another 10 years. Richardson said the guidelines are not binding, but wear and tear have taken their toll on Engine 41.
“We do have a whole folder on what’s wrong with that engine,” he said.
And while there is no funding in the proposed 2020-21 city budget for replacement, Richardson said there is time to get something in place for a later budget.
“It takes over a year to build, and four to five months to come up with the specifications,” he said.
City Auditor Fred Saradin said the council could begin working on funding the engine over the next several years.
“It’s not affecting this budget or the next budget — but the third one after,” he said, with a good two years before a payment would be made.
Aiello said the city will continue looking for sources like the FEMA grant for that purchase when it comes time — helping soften the blow for local taxpayers.
The FEMA grant, Richardson cautioned, would not be a good choice at this time, as the last grant to the city for an engine was just 12 years ago, and fire engines are not typically considered high priorities for the grants.
While it was suggested that selling the current engine could help, officials noted that far less than the purchase price could be expected.
Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, noted that the last ladder truck sold by the department at auction brought in just about $2,500 — compared to the roughly $1 million for its replacement.
Richardson said the vehicles can still have a lot of life left in them, but typically for other purposes or less-demanding buyers.
“A lot of times they’ll become construction vehicles, or they’ll go overseas,” he said.