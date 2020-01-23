ALLEGANY — A fire reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Potter Lumber Company kept firefighters on the scene until 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Allegany Volunteer Fire Department officials said.
A report issued by the fire department Thursday said the fire at the Potter Road business, located off Five Mile Road, was determined to be accidental in nature following an investigation by Allegany fire investigators.
Gordon Scott, spokesman for the Allegany department, said there were no injuries as firefighters from several area departments that were called to the scene battled the blaze.
In addition, Scott said no employees had been at the lumber company when the fire broke out.
A report from the fire department said, “due to the large industrial building and large amount of timber within the building, a large mutual aid request was put out to include Westons Mills, Knapp Creek, town of Olean, Hinsdale, Limestone, city of Olean, Portville, Cuba, Deputy 4 and National Grid.
“Engine 31 arrived on scene and began an interior fire attack while the Truck 6 crew set the tower and went to the roof,” the report stated. “Due to the sprinkler system and an aggressive interior attack, the fire damage was contained to the electrical room and a small portion of the roof above the mill.”
The fire department also thanked “all the mutual aid that responded and the multiple standby companies” that covered the mutual aid districts.
For his part, Scott said it was not only a late night but also “an early morning” for firefighters.
He said fire investigators were not able to assess the amount of damage incurred. He noted the power was shut off to the entire company by National Grid during the incident.
Messages seeking comment from officials with Potter Lumber were not returned Thursday.
An employee at Potter Lumber said the company office was open on Thursday, but didn’t indicate whether the plant was operating.
“We’re still assessing the rest of the damage,” the employee said.
A company website noted Potter Lumber specializes in the production of green and kiln dried hardwood lumber.