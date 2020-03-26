ALLEGANY — Staff and residents at the Field of Dreams assisted living and memory care facility have found out that “technology is their best friend during this pandemic,” thanks to the recent introduction of Skyping sessions for all to use.

Jessica Paprocki, activities director at Field of Dreams, said the online service is very important as visitors have been restricted from the facility for the past week and a half due to the coronavirus crisis.

“With a ‘no visit’ guideline at this time, we are taking advantage of our Skyping sessions with family,” Paprocki said.

Kelly Carlson, with business development at the facility, said that in addition to Skyping, residents are also welcome to visit families through their windows.

“We’re doing actually very good here, there are a lot of activities to keep them busy,” Carlson said of the residents. “We have the gym, and the fitness center is open … right now they’re reading ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ in front of the fireplace.”

Recently, a number of the residents also had their pictures taken with messages to their loved ones. One of the residents, Chuck Ward, also had his picture taken to send a message to his family.

Ward, who served as the former editor and publisher for the Olean Times Herald for many years, said he is doing well during the confinement at the facility, as there is plenty to do.

“I’m doing fine, I work out every day and everything is good,” Ward said. He is also able to stay in contact with his family.

Carlson said Ward’s family have been exceptionally kind with him and the staff during this challenging time. She noted the family has provided the staff with meals and snacks from a restaurant and a bakery in the community.

Carlson also provided an update on current rules that are in place for staff.

“The staff (has temperatures taken before entering) and we’re wearing N95 masks,” she said, noting she was wearing a mask at all times in the building as well, even for phone interviews.

“They’re not too bad, you’ve got to get used to them,” Carlson said of the masks. “They’re very tight on our face and very tight on our noses, but we want our residents safe.”