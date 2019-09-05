LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When the Federal Correctional Institution at McKean opened its doors to staff and inmates 30 years ago this fall, the medium-security facility housed a total of 750 inmates and was under the leadership of Warden Dennis Luther.
During observance of its 30th anniversary Wednesday, officials of the prison spoke of some of the differences now found at the facility, which houses 1,600 inmates in the prison and camp area under the leadership of Warden Bradley M. Trate.
The observance, which hosted approximately 150 people from the community, including volunteers, staff members and their families, provided light refreshments, presentation of colors by the FCI McKean Honor Guard, remarks by the warden and tours of the prison.
In her welcome address, Heidy Baez-Patino, executive assistant, told the group gathered in the gymnasium that 2019 has been a productive year for the staff, with 50 new people hired and as many as that promoted.
Baez-Patino said other changes at the facility have included the removal of trees and vegetation near the camp facility to improve security. To that end, Baez-Patino said the restructuring of staff, security and safety at the facility over the past three decades has been important, as “staff are and will always be our greatest asset.”
Trate offered similar sentiments, while noting the staff at FCI McKean are “doing a phenomenal job.
“This place is a wonderful place to work,” Trate said, before thanking family members of employees for taking time out of their day to visit.
The visitors were also composed of former staff members who included Robert and Tracy Fair of Bradford. While walking into the front area of the prison, Robert Fair said he was one of the first employees to work at the facility when it opened in 1989. A case manager in the housing units, Fair remembered that during the early days, FCI McKean had wooden doors on units that were eventually replaced by steel.
He also remembers carrying “five pounds of keys” on his belt during his shifts, and meeting his future wife, Tracy, who worked in inmates system management. They eventually married.
“They called us homesteaders,” Robert Fair said of the 60 percent of staff who were from the community at the time. “It was a great career. All of my co-workers went on to be wardens, but I wanted to stay here.”
While the couple are now retired following his 24 years at FCI and her 21 years, they looked forward to visiting their old workplace to see the changes and former cohorts.
Family members who commented on the event included Pam Hale, who had visited FCI when it first opened, and now has a daughter and son-in-law who work at the facility.
“This is just interesting to see how it’s changed over the years,” Hale said.
A highlight of the event occurred when Trate recognized George Barron, longtime volunteer and Community Relations Board (CRB) member at FCI, as the Guest of Honor.
Barron, who will turn 90 today, is a retired Pennsylvania State Police officer, has been involved in numerous community activities and has served on the prison’s CRB for close to 30 years.
“I’m honored to be in the presence of these people at FCI McKean,” Barron said. “These people work hard and are a hell of a good team — and I hope they have another good 30 years.”
Barron’s remarks brought a couple of standing ovations and applause from the audience.