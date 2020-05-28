FRANKLINVILLE — Two orphaned fawns were rescued and taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility after their mother was killed by a vehicle earlier this month.
On May 16, Environmental Conservation Officer JM Powers received a phone call from New York State Police (NYSP) about a doe struck by a car and killed on Route 16 in the town of Franklinville.
The doe had two fawns that were still alive and onsite. Powers responded and met with a trooper near the accident scene. Powers secured the young fawns and transported the pair to the rehabilitation facility.