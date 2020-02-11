FARMERSVILLE — On a 3-2 vote Monday night, the Farmersville Town Board approved Local Law 1-2020 — the Town of Farmersville Wind Energy Facilities Law.
The board’s new majority of Supervisor Francis “Pete” Lounsbury, Donna Vickman and Mark Heberling voted in favor of the local law introduced Jan. 6. Voting against the law were Pam Tilton and Richard Westfall.
The local law is more restrictive in terms of setbacks, noise and height limits and protective of residents health
The board also introduced amendments to the wind law proposed last month by the Cattaraugus County Planning Board. A public hearing on those amendments will be held on March 6 at 7 p.m.
Town Board members voted in January to void the town’s 2019 wind law as part of the price of a lawsuit filed by Farmersville United, the group of landowners opposed to the Alle-Catt Wind Farm as proposed. They said at 600 feet, the turbines were too tall, too close and too loud.
The new majority on the town board was elected in November to enact a more protective law.
Supervisor Francis “Pete” Lounsbury said the wind law “was very favorably received by the Planning Board,” which approved it and offered a few recommendations for amendments.
The 2020 wind law calls for:
• A 3,000-foot setback from residences or property lines.
• A 2,000-foot setback from roads.
• A 1-mile setback from churches, schools, cemeteries and conservation areas.
• A 3,000-foot setback from private and public water wells.
• A 1-hour limit per month or 8 hours a year of shadow flicker from wind turbines.
• A 455-foot height limit.
• A property value guarantee.
Lower sound levels based on ambient levels “typical of rural use. The state Department of Environmental Conservation classifies sounds above ambient levels to be intrusive in the 5-10 dB range and very noticeable at the 10-15 dB range.
Town Clerk Bridget Holmes asked to ready a number of questions area residents had given to her over the past month including whether some of the board who are/were members of Farmersville United had a conflict of interest.
Town Attorney Eric Firkel said there was no conflict.
“Why won’t the new board members talk to Invenergy?” Holmes asked.
Both Lounsbury and Vickman said they had reached out to a company representative, Eric Miller. Lounsbury said he told Miller he could speak at any public meeting of the board.
Holmes also asked Firkel about an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office of Firkel and Mike Brisky, a county legislator who was then county Republican election commissioner. Both resigned their county offices last year.
Firkel responded that there was an investigation, “but no action was taken against me or Mr. Brisky. The Cattaraugus County Ethics Board has no action. No charges were ever filed.”
Another question asked where the new wind law came from.
Lounsbury replied that it came from Enfield, N.Y. “It was a law we liked. It was very protective.”
Another question Holmes passed along was “What if Invenergy sues the town? Is it going to deplete the general fund?”
“That’s what we have an attorney for,” Lounsbury replied.