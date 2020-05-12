ALLEGANY — As Ruth Wagner saw her son drive a bright yellow mustang at the lead of the Mother’s Day parade at the Field of Dreams Sunday, she teared up.
Wagner was among a number of residents at the assisted living and memory care facility who watched and enjoyed the Mother’s Day event that had many community participants. The parade of vehicles, many of which were decorated, was held to honor mothers in the facility who were unable to visit families in person because of visitation restrictions due to the pandemic.
Kelly Carlson, marketing director for Field of Dreams, said the parade was a “huge success and had an amazing turnout.
“The parade was led with the sirens just blaring and the Field of Dreams van,” Carlson said, noting she drove the van while activities director Jessica Paprocki directed the procession.
“With a total number of 47 cars, including our local law enforcement (the Allegany Police Department, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police) the parade lasted 30 minutes.”
Carlson said that while skies were threatening, rain held off to the very end of the event.
“The employees were witnessing tears of joy as the residents’ families heard their families yelling out to them,” Carlson added.
Vehicles that were decorated for the parade were reviewed for several prizes awarded by judges Allegany Mayor Greg Pearl, Meme Yanetsko, COO of the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce and State Sen. George Borrello.
First place was awarded to Sally Nenno, whose mother Melinda Splawski resides at Field of Dreams. Nenno received a gift certificate to the Beef & Barrel restaurant. Second place was awarded to Sue Pfeiffer and her daughter, Sara, who received a wine basket, and third place went to the Kuzdzal Family, whose family member, Sue Skrabski, resides at the facility.
In his comments about the parade, Pearl said he enjoyed the event.
“I personally thought it was a super idea when I first heard it and I think with the participation we had it turned out to be better than even I thought,” Pearl said, noting he believes there was quite a bit of time involved with decorating some of the vehicles.
Residents who commented on the parade included Wagner, who said, “I was so happy to see my son, I started crying as it has been so long since this pandemic.
“I await the day to finally hug him in my arms,” she added.
Another resident who shared thoughts about the event was Joyce Gunther.
“It was simply amazing ... the parade made my day as a mom,” Gunther said, adding her family is very large and she counted six of their vehicles in the parade.
Carlson said the entire parade can be watched on video at the link: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1208224596189790&id=131642839251