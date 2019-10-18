ST. BONAVENTURE — The House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will be the subject of a public forum when two former members of Congress visit St. Bonaventure University next month as part of the Congress to Campus program.
Former Democratic Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez of California and former Republican Congressman J. Phillip Gingrey of Georgia will be on campus Nov. 10-12. In addition to visiting classes and engaging with campus media representatives, they will hold an evening forum, which is free and open to the public.
The forum, to be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in the William F. Walsh Science Center amphitheater, will address the topic: “Are We Facing a Constitutional Crisis? The House Impeachment Investigation and President Trump.”
The forum will be sandwiched between a host of daytime engagements on campus with students that Monday and Tuesday, said Dr. Josiah Lambert, associate professor of political science, department chair, and coordinator of the Congress to Campus program at SBU.
St. Bonaventure is an annual participant in the Congress to Campus program.
“In an era of increasing partisan polarization, Congress to Campus brings two former members of Congress, one Republican and one Democrat, to show our students that members of opposing parties can work together and can propose how current members can work together,” Lambert said.
Sanchez served in Congress from 1997 to 2017, representing Orange County, California. Today, she is a partner in a data management and analytics firm specializing in political and commercial applications. In 2018, she served as an Advanced Leadership Initiative fellow-in-residence at Harvard University and she is currently working through ALI on a project to address the housing crisis in California.
Gingrey served Georgia’s 11th Congressional District, just north of Atlanta, from 2003 to 2015. He now serves as a senior adviser for the national law firm Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, providing public policy and government relations counsel to clients on issues related to health care, energy and environment, education, communications, and life sciences.