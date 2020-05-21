OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh Academy announced this week that Marcus Esposito is the valedictorian and Zaya Maybee the salutatorian of the Class of 2020.
Both graduates will be recognized during a special commencement ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. June 4 at Archbishop Walsh in the school’s front lawn.
Marcus is graduating as a diploma candidate in the International Baccalaureate Degree Programme. He has also completed requirements for an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and mastery in mathematics and mastery in science distinctions through the New York State Regents program.
He is also a member of the National Honor Society and president of the Archbishop Walsh Chapter. His parents are Richard and Liselle Esposito of Shinglehouse, Pa.
Marcus has achieved special recognition as a County Youth Citizenship Award recipient and is a member of the Big 30 Academic Team. In addition, he has earned the distinction of Eagle Scout. He was a member of the varsity soccer, basketball, baseball and golf teams.
Marcus has led multiple environmentally conscious initiatives in the school as well. He has completed numerous community service hours both in and out of school. His unweighted average is 97.55 and his weighted average is 100.391.
He plans to attend Cornell University in the fall, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Zaya is graduating as a course certificate candidate in the International Baccalaureate Degree Programme. She has also completed requirements for a Regents Diploma through the New York State Regents program.
The daughter of Travis Schapp of Salamanca, Zaya is a member of the National Honor Society of High School Scholars. As a junior, she received the IB Learner Profile Caring Award. She also planned and facilitated an overnight school lock-in for middle/high school students to raise awareness and educate students on the dangers of alcohol and drugs.
She has danced at the Salamanca Dance Center for 15 years and has been an instructor at the school for the past three years. She has been a part of a variety of school events and community service initiatives both in and out of school.
Zaya’s future plans include working toward a degree in business administration.