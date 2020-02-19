SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — The Shinglehouse community recently celebrated a Court of Honor recognizing Marcus Esposito, who earned his Eagle Scout Award.
The Eagle Scout Award is the highest advancement rank in the Boy Scouts of America; recognizing leadership, character and duty to God, others and self. In 2018, just over 6% of Scouts achieved Eagle rank.
As a member of Troop 557, Marcus served as Senior Patrol Leader, earned 33 merit badges, as well as led more than 20 fellow Scouts and adult volunteers to restore the local Veteran’s Memorial. American Legion Post 530, the Shinglehouse Borough and the Mason’s Sharon Lodge 558 supported the effort financially.
Mark Voorhees, Legion and Borough Council member, provided expertise to guide Marcus in retaining contractors and installing a paver sidewalk for accessibility. Marcus also directed installation of solar lighting for the flag presentation, coordinated the masonry work and arranged for restoration of the flag drop box as well as landscaping for the site.
He presented his ideas to the Borough Council to obtain permission and support. He is a trusted mentor to young Scouts who will soon follow in his footsteps.
Marcus’s family, friends and fellow Scouts gathered to celebrate this momentous occasion as his Scout mentor, Brian Bennett and Scoutmaster, Danny Fuller presented the ceremony and award.
Marcus is a senior at Archbishop Walsh High School, Olean, N.Y., and has been accepted to Cornell University, where he plans to study mechanical engineering. He is the National Honor Society president and captain of the soccer, basketball and golf teams. He is the son of Rich and Liselle Esposito.
He joins an elite group of Eagle Scouts in the Shinglehouse/Millport area dating back to 1948, with five of those awards occurring in the last six years. Troop 557 is chartered by the Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department and meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays at the Fire Hall or at an outdoor site.
Follow the ‘Boy Scout Troop 557-Shinglehouse’ on Facebook for more information.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)