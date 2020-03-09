ST. BONAVENTURE — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Class of 1991, will deliver the keynote address May 17 at St. Bonaventure University’s 160th commencement ceremony.
Wojnarowski will receive an honorary doctorate.
Also receiving honorary degrees will be Tom Marra, Class of 1980, retired president and CEO of Symetra Financial Corp., and retired Brigadier Gen. Maureen Keenan LeBoeuf. Class of 1976, the first woman to chair a department at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider, Wojnarowski received the Jandoli School of Communication’s Alumnus of the Year Award in October at the annual Hellinger Awards, and earned a spot just two weeks later on the Jandoli School’s Wall of Fame.
Wojnarowski, recognized with transforming NBA news breaking and reporting over more than the past decade, is central in ESPN’s multimedia coverage of the NBA throughout the year.
Wojnarowski hosts “The Woj Pod,” which regularly delivers the biggest stars and newsmakers in the NBA, and “The Woj Report” on ESPN’s YouTube page.
Wojnarowski’s peers voted him the National Sports Media Association’s Sportswriter of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He is just the sixth person to win three straight national Sportswriter of the Year awards, joining Tom Verducci, Rick Reilly, Frank Deford, Jim Murray and Red Smith.
Wojnarowski is the New York Times best-selling author of “The Miracle of St. Anthony: A Season with Coach Bob Hurley and Basketball’s Most Improbable Dynasty.”
Prior to his work for ESPN, Wojnarowski worked for Yahoo Sports, where he spent nearly 10 years, including two as editor of The Vertical. His standout career in journalism includes nearly 10 years at The Record of New Jersey (where he was twice named the APSE Columnist of the Year), as well as several years each at The Fresno Bee and The Waterbury (Conn.) Republican-American.
MARRA RETIRED in 2018 but serves today as Symetra’s chairman of the board. He joined the diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington, in 2010.
Marra began his career in 1980 at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. as an actuarial student. While at The Hartford, he held increasingly senior positions, most recently as president and chief operating officer of the parent company. He also served as president and chief operating officer of Hartford Life, Inc.
A baseball enthusiast, Marra is a member of the board of directors for the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, which helps teach life skills to disadvantaged youth through baseball- and softball-themed programs.
In 2013, he and his wife, Michelle, became owners of the Mystic (Conn.) Schooners baseball team. At St. Bonaventure, Marra played third base for SBU Hall of Fame Coach Fred Handler.
The Marras were instrumental in the renovation of SBU’s baseball, lacrosse and soccer fields. In 2005, they made a significant gift to re-surface the baseball field and, in 2013, they made another major gift to complete the multi-purpose field that is home to the Bonnies’ soccer, lacrosse and rugby teams.
The area is named The Tom ’80 and Michelle Marra Athletics Fields Complex.
Marra served as a university trustee from 2003-12.
LeBOEUF, WHO EARNED her bachelor’s degree in education, received a direct commission and initially served as a second lieutenant in the Women’s Army Corps. A career military officer, she held various staff and leadership positions in her 28 years in the Army, and piloted UH-1 helicopters in the continental United States and Europe.
An Olean native, she is a daughter of the late Leo E. Keenan Jr., a 1947 St. Bonaventure graduate who taught English at St. Bonaventure for 50 years. She served for nine years as a member of the Board of Trustees at St. Bonaventure (2001-10).
After earning her master’s in education from the University of Georgia in 1986, LeBoeuf was assigned as an instructor in the Department of Physical Education at West Point. She later returned to West Point as an associate professor and director of instruction in the Department of Physical Education.
Promoted to colonel, LeBoeuf was appointed “Master of the Sword,” or director and head of the Department of Physical Education, having oversight of the four-year physical education and fitness programs for the academy’s 400 cadets.
LeBoeuf earned a diploma in strategic leadership from the U.S. Army War College and another in management and leadership from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.