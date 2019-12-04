FRANKLINVILLE — Twenty-five months after the Cattaraugus County highway barn in Franklinville was extensively damaged by fire, its replacement is sheltering trucks.
The groundbreaking for the $5.1 million highway barn off Route 16 in Franklinville was held April 1. The trucks moved into the new facility last week in time to meet a Thanksgiving deadline.
“They are in the process of moving in,” Mark Burr, engineering director for Public Works, said Tuesday, adding “It’s 95% done. ... They are decommissioning the temporary trailer” the road section supervisors and road crews worked out of for the past two years.
Franklinville barn employees handle about one-quarter of the 400 miles of county roads. There are some punch list items that remain to be done on the interior. The work must be completed by Dec. 31.
Burr said the general contractor, Willett Co. of Corfu, and other contractors worked well together to meet the aggressive deadlines.
“It was a tight schedule and they stuck to it. They made it happen,” he said.
The fire occurred Oct. 31, 2017. The county received $1.2 million from its insurance carrier for extensive damage to the building and the loss of a truck, equipment and the contents of the building.
Willett Co. bid $2.7 million for the general contracting portion of the project. Mazza Mechanical of Olean bid $385,900 for the heating and air conditioning, ITL of Buffalo $497,000 for the electrical work and Chautauqua Mechanical $600,000 for the plumbing.
The original highway barn, a 10-bay, concrete block structure, was built in 1953 and was about 10,600 square feet.
The new building is a steel skeleton with insulated metal panels forming the sides and roof. It measures 14,600 square feet. Passersby can’t see the large doors from Route 16; the doors are on the opposite side of the building. The doors are bigger to better accommodate larger trucks, while there are 10 bays in the building as before.
Burr said a ribbon cutting and open house will be held at the new Franklinville highway barn on Dec. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m.