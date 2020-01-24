ALLEGANY — For the past five years, members of the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club of Allegany have not only beautified the downtown area with colorful planters, but also have enriched the community with a lecture series.
On Monday, from 7 to 7:45 p.m., the club will host its first in a series of lectures at the Little Bonas school next to St. Bonaventure Church at 95 E. Main St. Parking is available in a lot behind the church which can be accessed from North Seventh Street. Refreshments and club updates will follow the lecture.
“We are opening our year earlier than we ever do,” said Mary Linda Williams, president of the club. “We’ve never had so many in our lecture series, so we’re starting in January.”
Williams said she will present the first lecture, titled “A Journey to Health,” which is free and open to the public.
“The whole series (comprising all of the lectures) is titled “To Your Health: The Path to Wellness,” she remarked. “We’ll have one every month, there is something going on all the way until next December.
“We have some very interesting speakers and programs that will be going on,” she continued. “In the middle of all of that, we’ll be having the Allegany Garden Festival, which will be the fifth annual and will be held on June 6” at the Robert Livingston Community Center in Allegany.
“The (Allegany) fire department will be putting on a chicken barbecue that day, too, for the festival,” she added.
The club was founded in 2015 to beautify the community with large planters placed along West Main Street. Tom Stayer of Stayer’s Greenhouse has helped the organization with donations of flowers and has provided botanical advice. The village of Allegany has also contributed to the club.
“We’ll have planters again this year,” Williams commented. “With money from donations, we have other projects we’re going to do for the village, too.
“The money goes back into the beautification of the village of Allegany,” she explained. In addition, money raised from garden club dues, which are $25 a year for members, is used to pay speakers with the lecture series.
Williams said the reward for club members is to hear comments from others regarding the village’s new look in the summer.
“There are so many people who don’t even live in Allegany who tell us how beautiful the village looks, and they can’t wait until it’s time for the flowers again,” she shared. “People take detours — we even have semis that get off the expressway to go through town” and see the flowers.
She said funds raised have also been donated toward other downtown beautification projects, such as outdoor historical lighting for the Allegany Public Library.
“That’s one way we can use some of our money,” she remarked.
On a related topic, Williams said the club has as many as 30 members, but encourages more people to join.
“We’re hoping to always get more,” she stated, noting the organization would welcome people from neighboring communities to join, as well.
Those interested in joining the club are encouraged to attend Monday’s meeting. The club expects to update its website and Facebook page in the near future to provide contact information.
Other lectures and meetings planned for the year include:
• Feb. 24 — Mark Printz, manager of Canticle Farm, “Nourishing Mind, Body, Spirit & Earth.
• March 23 — Maggie Smith, Master Gardener, “Native Plants & Monarch Butterflies; What’s the Connection.”
• April 27 — JoJo Pingitore, “How Will Your Garden Grow? Planting for Health.”
• MAY18 — Barb Ward, Master Gardener, “Gardening Through a Lens.” (Date change due to Memorial Day on May 25.)
• June 22 — Crystal Abers, “Cultivating and Creating with Lavender.”
• July 27 — Mark Holt, “New York State Parks in Allegany Region.”
• Aug. 24 — Hypertufa Planter Workshop.
• Sept. 28 — Betsy Afton, “Staying Active for a Healthy Life.”
• Oct. 26 — Harvest Dinner.
• Nov. 23 — Make and Take Christmas Wreath.
• Dec. 28 — Make a Gratitude Journal for 2021.