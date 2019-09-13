Ellicottville’s 21st ‘Rock ‘n Roll Weekend’ begins Friday

ELLICOTTVILLE — Feel the rhythm of the beat at Ellicottville’s annual “Rock ‘n’ Roll Weekend” event, Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15.
Take a step back in time when rock ‘n’ roll was king, the greaser-look was in and their cars were hotrods.
Presented by the Northtown Automotive Group, Rock ‘n’ Roll Weekend is one of the area’s favorite fall events that draws music lovers and motor enthusiasts from all over the region. Now in its 21st year, it’s a one-of-a-kind weekend event.
The activities kick off Friday evening with live music performed by regional musicians at a number of Ellicottville’s popular hot spots including Balloons, Finnerty’s Taproom, The Gin Mill and Villagio.
The rockin’ weekend continues on Saturday as Finnerty’s Taproom, Balloons, The Gin Mill and the Public House of Ellicottville host bands at their establishments.
The Winery of Ellicottville joins the other venues with live music as they present “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock” at the main stage at the winery from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Boneshakers Band will play many of the iconic songs from the three famous original Woodstock days of music, including theatrical cameo character performances of Janice Joplin, Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane and CCR’s John Fogerty. You won’t want to miss this one. Seating will be available on Monroe Street by the stage.
In the village, Ellicottville’s eclectic shops and legendary restaurants will all be open as will the Sky High Adventure Park including chairlift rides to Spruce Lake at the top of Holiday Valley.
On Sunday, Balloons will host the band Cats on Holiday. Terry Buchwald will perform his renowned Elvis and Garth Brooks impersonations at the gazebo in the village square, at the corner of Washington and Jefferson streets.
The popular Classic Car Show caps-off the weekend Sunday with about 300 vehicles set up along Washington, Monroe and Jefferson streets from noon to 5 p.m.
The collection of automobiles on display will include everything from classic and antiques to late-model vehicles and ‘rods. Proud owners will have classic and antique “rides” all shined up and polished to be judged by a panel of experienced car enthusiasts with awards in each class.
According to Barbara Pump, project development manager at the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, there will be about five judges for the car show. Award winners will receive engraved plaques sponsored by Ellicottville Chamber members.
During the weekend event, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy Ellicottville’s eclectic mix of shops and outstanding restaurants as they listen to more performances by regional musicians in the Village’s legendary nightspots.
For more details and car registration, visit the chamber online at ellicottvilleny.com.
Rock ‘n’ Roll Weekend music lineup:
Friday, Sept. 13:
7 p.m.: Tony Holiday, Balloons
7 p.m.: Alexander James Band, Finnerty’s Taproom
8 p.m.: 2 Guys Drinkin’ Beer, Gin Mill
8 p.m.: Route 33, Villagio
10 p.m.: Evan Dillon, Balloons
Saturday, Sept. 14:
1 p.m.: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock, Main Stage, Winery of Ellicottville
4 p.m.: Jay Macdonnel Duo, Finnerty’s Taproom
6 p.m.: Hayden Fogle Band, Balloons
8 p.m.: Live & Kickin,’ Gin Mill
8 p.m.: Matt Bannister, Public House of Ellicottville
10 p.m.: Family Soup, Balloons
Sunday, Sept. 15:
Noon: Car Show, Village of Ellicottville
1 p.m.: Cats on Holiday, Balloons
1 p.m.: Vintage Motorcycle Show, Ellicottville Distillery
2 p.m.: Terry Buchwald, Gazebo, in the village square at the corner of Washington and Jefferson streets.