LITTLE VALLEY — Ellicottville has the only contested mayoral race in Wednesday’s village elections throughout Cattaraugus County.
Mayor John A. Burrell, seeking re-election on the Republican and New Village party lines, is challenged by William S. Coolidge, who is running on the Village Strong line.
Franklinville Mayor Harvey Sulvie and Delevan Mayor John Stumpf are unchallenged in their re-election bids for four-year terms.
Residents in seven of the county’s nine villages will vote in elections on March 18. Village elections are generally held on the third Tuesday of March, but were delayed until Wednesday because of St. Patrick’s Day. Voting is from noon to 9 p.m.
Voting is scheduled in Cattaraugus, Ellicottville, Delevan, Franklinville, Gowanda, Little Valley and South Dayton.
There is no voting in Allegany and Portville.
Candidates by village are:
Cattaraugus
There are three candidates for two trustee seats: Democrat Jason Crawford and incumbent Republicans Diane Wienk and George Borrowdale.
Delevan
Mayor John Stump is unopposed on the Citizens Party line.
Incumbent Trustees Richard Hunt and Trista Reisdorf are unopposed on the Citizens Party line.
Ellicottville
Mayor John Burrell, seeking re-election on the Republican and New Village party lines, is being challenged by William Coolidge, running on the Village Strong Party line.
Douglas Bush and Edward Imhoff are unopposed on the Republican and New Village lines for two trustee seats.
Franklinville
Mayor Harvey Soluvie is unopposed for re-election on the Republican line.
Trustee Michael Sikora and Scott Hillman are seeking two trustee seats on the Republican line.
Gowanda
Incumbent Trustees Wanda Koch and Aaron Markham are seeking re-election on the Forward Party line
Little Valley
Trustees Rory Mosher and Raymond Hughes, both on the Republican Party line and Piper Bridenbaker are seeking two seats on the village board.
South Dayton
Trustees Robert Killock and Lynn Rupp are unopposed in their re-election bids on the Democrat and Republican lines.
Town Justice Stephen Smuda III is unopposed in his re-election bid on the Democrat and Republican lines.
