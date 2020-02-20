SYRACUSE (TNS) — Ellicottville Brewing Co. continues to expand its reach as it now owns and brews Empire Brewing Co. beer in Central New York.
Empire, which shut down last fall, is returning to the market with such brews as Black Magic Nitro Stout, Skinny Atlas Light and Local Grind (a coffee ale).
A new Empire beer, New York State of Mind, a hazy New England-style IPA, is also in production at Ellicottville.
Draft versions of the New York State of Mind and the Black Magic stout should be available in the coming week, said Jon Dubee, craft brand manager at Onondaga Beverage, which will distribute the Empire beers in Central New York counties.
Some of the canned beers, including the Skinny Atlas Light, should be on the market by April 1, Dubee said.
Under the heading “The Dawn of a New Empire,” Onondaga Beverage put out this statement to its customers:
“Ellicottville Brewing is proud to announce the relaunch of the Empire Brewing Company in New York state. 2020 will see the introduction of both exciting new brands including State of Mind New England Style IPA and re-launch of the favorites such as Skinny Atlas Kolsch and Black Magic Nitro Stout. This New York craft beer forerunner is resurrected!
“Ellicottville Brewing is proud to bring Empire Beer back to New York State as part of the Ellicottville Brewing family. With state of art brewing and packaging facilities, backed by our high tech QA lab, Empire Brewing will bring new delicious recipes comprised of high quality liquid along with all new packaging and innovative styles.”
Ellicottville Brewing, founded in the ski resort town in 1995, is now one of Western New York’s largest craft brewers. It operates three brewpubs (in Ellicottville, Bemus Point and Fredonia) and has a large production brewery in Little Valley.
Empire, one of New York’s oldest craft brewers, suffered a double collapse last fall. Its original brewpub in downtown Syracuse’s Armory Square closed in October after it lost its lease. Not long afterward, the Empire Farm Brewery in Cazenovia closed after it was purchased in a bankruptcy auction.
Both were owned by David Katleski but operated as separate companies. The trademarks for the Empire name and its beers were not part of the bankruptcy. At the time of the bankruptcy, they were still owned by Empire Brewing, while a “security interest” in them was assigned to the company’s law firm, Harris Beach.
Katleski, the former Empire owner, was not only one of the early New York state craft brewery owners, but the founder of the New York State Brewers Association, which helped lobby for legal and regulatory changes that boosted the craft beer industry across New York.