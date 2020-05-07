SALAMANCA — An elderly woman is in stable condition after being rescued from a house fire Wednesday night in Salamanca.
Salamanca Fire Department crews responded to a fire on Lincoln Avenue in the city at 9:34 p.m. after a report of a person trapped inside at 9:30, Fire Chief Nick Bocharski reported.
Upon arrival, crews found a heavy amount of smoke emitting from the structure, the chief said.
“A quick aggressive search of the second floor revealed an unconscious elderly female,” he said.
Crews rescued the woman using a ground ladder, Bocharski said. She was transported to Olean General Hospital by Seneca Area Emergency Medical Services.
The name of the victim was not disclosed.
A firefighter also suffered a minor injury, the chief said.
The property is owned by Wenona Scott, Bocharski said. Total damage to the property and its contents is estimated at $30,000.
The Salamanca Fire Department investigators determined the fire’s cause was accidental due to an unattended candle, Bocharski said.
Salamanca crews were supported on the scene by Kill Buck Fire Department, AIRVFD, Seneca EMS, Cattaraugus County District Coordinator #3, Seneca Nation Marshals and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department, the chief said.
The scene was cleared at 11:29 p.m.