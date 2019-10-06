LITTLE VALLEY — The locations have been chosen. The equipment purchased. The parking spots set to designate.
But elections officials said much work is still needed before the biggest change to New York voting in more than a century begins later this month.
In Allegany County, Republican elections Commissioner Brent Reynolds said preparations are nearing completion.
“We are looking forward to the new process,” he said in an email “We are excited for the voter who normally doesn’t have the option of voting on Election Day. It opens opportunities to many.”
The balloting will be done at the board’s new offices, at 8 Willets Ave. in Belmont. One of the reasons why the county purchased the former St. Philip’s Episcopal Church earlier this year was to make space for early voting — something virtually impossible at the previous quarters for the board.
Allegany County early voting will be held:
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 27
- Noon-8 p.m. Oct. 28
- 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29
- Noon-8 p.m. Oct. 30
- 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 31
- 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 1
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3
No early voting will be held Nov. 4, the day before the election.
The process will be similar to the current system, “however we will be using Electronic Poll Books for Early Voting,” Reynolds said, which will be linked to a database instead of using the paper poll books for each station which have been used for more than a century.
Nor will there be stacks of blank ballots for the dozens of polling districts.
“We will print ballots as needed,” he added.
While voters will be tracked, early voting results will not be tabulated.
“The totals will be done at the close of polls on Election Day & uploaded with other results as required by law,” Reynolds said.
IN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, Democratic Commissioner Kevin Burleson said he will be ready for a public information blitz on the new early voting system shortly.
“We’re still waiting for the delivery of the special equipment,” he said, adding that he did not want to spread the wrong information if, for example, the equipment does not work properly and an alternative system is needed. “We’re still right in the middle of preparations.”
Voting will be held Oct. 28 through Nov. 3 at the elections office, in the former Little Valley school. In addition, the same hours will be observed at the Community Room at the JCC-Cattaraugus County Campus College Center, at 260 N. Union St. in Olean. Two parking spaces on North Union Street will be designated for early voting, city officials said.
Cattaraugus County early voting hours will be:
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26
- Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 27
- Noon-8 p.m. Oct. 28
- 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29
- 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 30
- 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 31
- Noon-8 p.m. Nov. 1
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2
- Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 3
The most important thing to remember, he said, is voters “get one opportunity to vote. You cannot vote on another early voting day.”
The system will bar anyone from registering at two polling places, as well — whether it is both of the early voting stations or during early voting and again at the voter’s regular polling place on Nov. 5.
“If you vote in early voting, and then you submit an absentee ballot, the absentee ballot won’t count,” he added.