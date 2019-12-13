OLEAN — As a recovering alcoholic who was helped by the Weston’s Manor facility and later by Genesis House, Carl McGowen likely didn’t know what his future held at one time.
This past weekend, McGowen saw his future open wide with possibilities. In what is likely the best early Christmas present he could have received, he earned his master’s degree in social work from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (Pa.) this month.
McGowen, who has been the manager of the Genesis House men’s shelter for the past six years, credits the staff at the shelter as well as the Council on Addiction Recovery Services (CAReS) for helping him turn his life around.
A native of Newfane in Niagara County, McGowen was born in 1966 to a poor farming family that was helped by public assistance. Leaving school in his middle school years, he later earned his General Education Development diploma and became a roofer — but also an alcoholic.
“Drinking and roofing pretty much go hand-in-hand, unfortunately,” he said. “A lot (of people) can live that life and do well, but I was one of the ones that it didn’t work well for me.”
Three daughters became estranged from him because of his drinking.
“I had hit my bottom and I had some serious health issues I had to get straightened out, there’s no doubt about it,” he admitted.
In 2011, after he became sober, he found his way to the CAReS treatment facility for men, Weston’s Manor, now called Hawthorne House, in Westons Mills. On his second stay at the facility, he remained for six months and began a solid recovery.
After leaving Weston’s Manor, McGowen saw an advertisement in 2013 for a manager’s position at the Genesis House men’s shelter in Olean.
“I went in and interviewed with Linore (Lounsbury, executive director) and I think it was my honesty” that helped land the job, he surmised. “I was completely honest and I shared my history. They took a chance on me and it really turned my life around.”
He said the position not only provided a home for him, but also gave him stability and allowed him to return to school. Armed with just his GED, he attended Pitt-Bradford to first earn his bachelor’s degree and later his master’s. He said a vocational counselor at CAReS, Dee Dee Bartz, was the person who convinced him he could earn college degrees.
“I was able to go all the way through school because I did have a place to live and have stability,” he said.
McGowen was helped through financial aid to pay for his undergraduate degree, and student loans for his graduate work. He is hopeful that if he works for a non-profit agency, he may qualify for some loan forgiveness.
In the meantime, McGowen will continue to serve as the manager of the men’s shelter and help Genesis House until he finds the professional path best suited to him. He is hopeful he can eventually use his education to work professionally in Olean to help others who have experienced alcoholism, addiction or poverty.
“It makes a lot of sense for where I am and where my interests lie,” he said. “It kind of makes sense that I would be a social worker when I finally grew up — I know what it’s like to be poor, to need and not to have. This is dear to my heart.”
McGowen said his family and, in particular, his mother, are proud of him as he is the only one among his siblings to have graduated from college.
“I also have been reunited with my daughters and we now have a wonderful relationship,” he said, noting his children are all doing well in life.
Crystal Boyles, manager of the Genesis House women’s and family shelter, said she is very proud of McGowen and his accomplishments.
“Carl is my best friend and he is an amazing person,” Boyles said. “He inspired me to start my own journey with college, and I start this spring.”
Lounsbury also is inspired by McGowen’s story.
“Oh, my gosh, I’m overwhelmed … what a role model for all of us,” Lounsbury said. “This is another aspect of the good Genesis House (and CAReS) does.”
She said McGowen’s social worker skills will not only benefit him, but also the community.
“There are very few licensed social workers in this county,” she concluded.