E’ville chamber, Holiday Valley manage business amid COVID-19

ELLICOTTVILLE — Just as most establishments are doing business behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce and Holiday Valley Ski Resort are no exception.
Brian McFadden, executive director at the chamber, said the village is doing very well. He said both the merchants and the residents are complying with the rules.
“We want to be sure everybody follows the rules because we want this to be over as quickly as possible,” he said. “We realize the importance of social distancing and curtailing our events.”
McFadden said some of the businesses in town are totally closed, but a few are open online. He said several restaurants are offering takeout and curbside pickup.
“We have a separate page on our website (ellicottvilleny.com) that we keep posted as to what businesses are open and when,” he said.
According to McFadden, the chamber is lucky to have a tight group in the community. He said Barb Pump, project development manager, held a membership meeting via Zoom last week with about 25 people online. He said one of the things that’s important to the chamber is keeping both the businesses and residents of Ellicottville up-to-date and involved.
“We have a direct line to the county, state and federal governments,” he said. “We take those orders and feed them to our members making sure everybody has the right information, versus the information they find on the internet or somewhere else.”
The traffic flow is pretty slow in town but that’s good, according to McFadden. He said people have probably seen the welcome signs coming into town that say, “Stay safe. Stay healthy. Stay home.”
“It’s something (the chamber) agonized over for a long time because telling people to stay home is not something Ellicottville likes to tell them to do,” he said.
The chamber is planning for the future and they’re hopeful that some of the scheduled summer events can still be held when the health crisis turns around. McFadden is guessing people are going to want to travel by car to close and small destinations when things open up. He said they aren’t going to start out with gigantic events from day one.
“We’re constantly looking at it as what I call ‘our coming out plan,’” he said. “When we’re coming out of this coronavirus thing and we get a chance to get back into business again, we’ll be looking at alternatives and ways to do it to ease ourselves back into the tourism business while making sure everyone stays safe.”
McFadden said the chamber’s Facebook page is keeping Ellicottville relevant, so visitors won’t forget about them. Perhaps the photo collage put together by McFadden and his team, posted April 17 on the chamber’s Facebook page, says it all.
“We want to thank you for all of your support. We miss you all and can’t wait to see you. Stay strong! #Keepsmiling. #Werenotgoinganywhere, ellicottville.com, EVL. We’re still awesome!”
“We’ll be back and we’ll be their favorite destination again, once we get going,” he said.
McFadden is at the office, behind closed doors, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer phone calls and emails. He said both Pump and Jessica Wallace, office and membership manager, are currently working from home.
HOLIDAY VALLEY is doing business behind the scenes as well. Marketing Director Jane Eshbaugh said this is normally a very quiet time of the year, anyway. They would be just finishing up with the ski season and kind of taking a deep breath.
According to Eshbaugh, the resort’s core staff is basically working from home. They are trying to work with the various government entities because they had to furlough a lot of their hourly employees that would be coming on shortly to do summer operations.
She said many of their employees on furlough are working with the government to help them sign up for unemployment and some of the other assistance programs available.
Eshbaugh said they have been giving some support to the staff, as well. She said the food and beverage department has been handing out food to the staff, and also to food pantries in the area.
“When Holiday Valley closed, we had a lot of food on hand because we were planning to be open for another month. So, we divided that up into little packages and gave it out to our staff,” she said. “We also gave everybody on our staff that’s been furloughed a $30 coupon they can use at about eight different restaurants in Ellicottville that are doing takeouts. It benefits our staff and also our local restaurants.”
Before the closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the resort managed to hold a few Winter Carnival events, but the Pond Skimming event scheduled for March 28 had to be canceled. Eshbaugh hopes the Mud Slide set for June 20 will happen. She said the Happy Half Marathon, 5K and Beer Mile that normally takes place in May has been rescheduled for Aug. 16.
This all happened about the time the resort was getting ready to open its golf season. Eshbaugh said when the social distancing regulations were put in place and all the disinfecting that had to be done, they decided not to open at all.
Eshbaugh is guessing the opening of the Mountain Coaster and Sky High Adventure Park will be delayed a little bit but, hopefully, they’ll be able to open that at some point in May.
“It’s very hard to predict because we don’t know what the Governor (Andrew Cuomo) is going to say or what we will be allowed to do, but we are making plans as far as how to operate and be able to have the fewest touch-points possible to be able to maintain social distancing,” she said. “If the plans need to change as we go along, we will change them, but we’re going to move forward as soon as we can and as safely as we can.”