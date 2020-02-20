OLEAN — The draft of Cattaraugus County’s Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan will be presented to the public at 10:30 a.m. March 2 at INTANDEM, 1439 Buffalo St.
The purpose of the plan is to identify the transportation needs of individuals with disabilities, older adults, people with low incomes, and the general public, according to Patrick McGlew of the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism.
“The plan provides strategies for meeting local transportation needs and prioritizing transportation services for funding and implementation,” McGlew said.” A coordinated plan enhances transportation access, minimizes duplication of services, and encourages the most cost-effective transportation possible.”
The current draft plan can be viewed at the following location on the County’s website: https://www.cattco.org/draft-transportation-plan.
The public is invited to give their ideas on the plan and what they feel is needed as far as increasing options for transportation in Cattaraugus County.
For more information or to provide your comments, contact McGlew at 938-2387.