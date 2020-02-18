FARMERSVILLE — The Farmersville Town Board is considering creating a water district for a portion of the town along Route 16.
A water district is needed to connect the Franklinville village waterline to a reconstructed New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) highway barn north of Franklinville.
The state Office of General Services determined late last year that the reconstructed highway barn would require a sprinkler system.
Last week, Eric Wohlers, environmental health director of the Cattaraugus County Health Department, spoke to the Farmersville Town Board about the DOT’s request to form a water district.
The water well at the DOT facility is not capable of providing enough water for the sprinklers and fire pumpers in the event of a fire. One alternative, construction of a 50,000-gallon underground storage system for water, was described by DOT officials as cost prohibitive — up to $800,000.
Wohlers told town board members the state will pay the full cost of creating the water district as well as the engineering costs.
“They would like to build the waterline this summer,” he said. Cost estimates are in the $500,000 range.
Farmersville Supervisor Francis “Pete” Lounsbury, said the town board would consider the request to create a water district.
An agreement is needed between the village of Franklinville and the town of Franklinville because a short portion of the waterline will cross the town. Farmersville must also have an intermunicipal agreement with the village of Franklinville.
David Tackley, regional maintenance environmental engineer for DOT in Buffalo, said the state would pay all costs associated with extending the water line if the town approves a water district. There will be no costs to local residents, he emphasized.
Wohlers said there are other possible users in the towns of Franklinville and Farmersville between the current end of the water line and the DOT barn including a mobile home park and the Ischua Valley Country Club. Individual homes would also be able to tap into the line, but would not be required to do so.
“We didn’t want to go forward without knowing where you (town) wanted to go with it,” Wohlers told the town board.
The 8-inch water line would be extended about 3,000 feet to the DOT facility.