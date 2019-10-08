LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers not only have a long agenda on Wednesday, but several speakers at the beginning of their meeting as well.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman will speak to the County Legislature over new state laws dealing with bail and discovery.
Bail will be eliminated for misdemeanors and non-violent felonies, which police and prosecutors feel will pose problems if judges don’t have that option.
As part of the 2019 state budget agreement, county prosecutors will also be required to disclose all discovery in their possession within 15 days of arraignment. The new requirements will go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
The need to more quickly retrieve, review and exchange discovery material may impact smaller district attorney offices like Cattaraugus County.
Rieman attended a meeting of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York where the new bail and discovery laws were discussed. It’s not clear that the District Attorney’s Office can meet the new laws without additional resources.
The new law will also significantly increase the number of cases where full discovery will be required.
Materials that will need to be reviewed include: police reports, 911 transcripts, medical records, body camera footage and many other materials relevant to prosecuting a case. The process is extremely labor intensive and require new investments in technology and resources, according to the DAASNY.
County lawmakers may be asked for more funding to meet the new mandates in the 2020 county budget.
A representative from Armstrong Communications, the company that has strung hundreds of miles of cable in Cattaraugus County, is also scheduled to update legislators on his company’s timetable to begin offering high-speed internet services.
Legislator John Padlo, D-Olean, who works at Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, will also make a presentation on career and technical education.
Resolutions on the agenda include:
n Recreating the county’s Arson Task Force and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Advisory Committee.
n Contract with municipalities for snow and ice control on county roads.
n Authorize an affiliation agreement with St. Bonaventure University for Health Department clinical experience through the Health Professions Program.
n Authorize purchase of a lead paint analyzer for the Health Department for an expected uptick in the number of home inspections after the state dropped the lead action level in blood from 15 to 5 micrograms per deciliter.
n Authorize a contract to house Cattaraugus County inmates at the Chautauqua County Jail as needed at $80 a day.
n Authorize a contract with Motorola Solutions Inc., for technical support for the Sheriff’s Office E-911 Center.