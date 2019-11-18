ELDRED, Pa. — The Eldred WWII Museum will be hosting writer and director Mark Frederick at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Frederick will discuss his travels to the World War II battlefield of Hurtgenwald, Germany. He will also explain the history behind the campaign, his grandfather’s own involvement, and what all of that means for his upcoming short film about the conflict. This presentation will include exclusive content and behind-the-scenes insight.
Frederick’s independent studio, Brush Mountain Media, will release the film “Hürtgen” in 2021. Visit www.brushmountainmedia.com/hurtgen.html for more informantion.