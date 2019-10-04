ALLEGANY — When Hattie K. Smith graduated as valedictorian of Allegany High School in 1901, William McKinley was president and New York state became the first state to require automobile license plates.
All these years later, 118 to be precise, Smith’s family stepped forward to donate her well-preserved diploma received from the former Allegany High School.
During Thursday’s ceremony for the acceptance of the diploma at Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School. Smith’s family expressed surprise at the fanfare in honor of their predecessor.
Smith’s grandchildren, Mary Patricia Donnelly, grandsons Paul and Jim Donnelly and great-grandson, P.J. Donnelly, said they traveled from their homes in the Buffalo area for a diploma presentation that they thought would be low-key. Instead they found high school band members playing for the event, a group of staff and administrators applauding them, a gift bag and signs on the wall that said “Welcome Home Hattie.”
“This is really unexpected,” Mary Patricia Donnelly said while looking around. “I can’t believe all these people are here. It’s a warm reception, it’s really, really nice.”
Smith’s descendants said she had lived from Nov. 24, 1881, to Feb. 17, 1974, with her early years spent with her family on Smith Hollow Road in Allegany.
When Smith graduated with honors, the high school’s formal name was Allegany Union and Free School, District 3, and was located on the southwest corner of Fourth and Chestnut streets, said Francie Potter, president of the Allegany Area Historical Association. She said the school was built in 1884, continued operation until 1925 and comprised elementary through high school grades.
Potter said the school was located “catty-corner” from the former Allegany High School at Maple Avenue and Fourth Street.
The family said Smith married William E. Donnelly, also of Allegany, and the two later moved to the Buffalo area where he worked and they started a family of three children.
Paul Donnelly said he found his grandmother’s diploma in the attic of the family home in Clarence when he was sorting through memorabilia and other items.
“I came across (the diploma), it was in an old frame that was a little beat up, but the diploma was in good shape,” he commented. “My wife works for Williamsville South Schools and when I asked her what we should do with it, she said, ‘Check with (Allegany-Limestone), they might want it.’”
When he contacted Allegany-Limestone in April, he was told that the district definitely wanted the piece of history for the school district.
“They couldn’t say yes fast enough,” Paul Donnelly recalled. “I dropped it off in June, and they took care of having it framed and matted.”
He said Mary Gergel, middle-high school guidance secretary, took care of framing the diploma and organizing the ceremony. Superintendent Tony Giannicchi, who gave his support of the event, told the family their grandmother’s diploma will be displayed prominently in the school. He added that it will eventually be hung on the walls of the new main office when they are completed in the future through the district’s capital project.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)