The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo assures the faithful that they are not obliged to attend Mass if they are feeling ill, a point made Tuesday as coronavirus concerns increase in New York state.
The diocese issued lengthy guidelines to its clergy and the community regarding precautions to take, stating that “even out of charity” sick parishioners “ought not to attend.”
The diocese asks anyone with cold or flu symptoms to refrain from the physical sign of peace and taking communion from the Chalice — they should receive the host on the hand only.
“We should be doing this anyway, every flu season,” the guidelines state.
Regarding the sharing of the cup at Holy Communion, the guidelines state that the “best information available regarding the risk of transmission of disease from the use of a common Communion cup is that the risk is ‘very low.’”
A report by the Center for Disease Control published in the American Journal of Infection Control stated that “the risk for infectious disease transmission by a common communion cup is very low, and appropriate safeguards — that is, wiping the interior and exterior rim between communicants, use of care to rotate the cloth during use, and use of a clean cloth for each service — would further diminish this risk.”
Nevertheless, the CDC advises that persons with an “active respiratory infection, e.g., a cold or flu,” should refrain from receiving from the common cup/chalice.
Strong cleanliness of surfaces throughout a church or hall is demanded, while everyone attending Mass is asked to sanitize their hands as they come into church using sanitized gel dispensers. Church locations are asked to make these available in porches or entrances.
Ministers of the Eucharist must sanitize their hands before and after distributing communion — “we should be doing this anyway as a matter of course,” the diocese notes.
“At this stage, there is no need for a universal withdrawal of the Chalice, or the of sign of peace to be universally suspended; although this might be done as a precautionary measure,” the diocese states. “However, people with cold and flu-like symptoms should refrain from the sign of peace or receiving from the chalice if they are present.
When visiting parishioners at home, clergy must wash hands and/or use hand sanitizer before giving the sacraments. No pastoral visits should be made to people who are self-isolating until isolation ends. However, clergy should offer phone support.
Visits to people in care homes or hospitals should follow advice from the staff on infection control.
“It is important to note again that Catholics have the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and other Holy Days of Obligation,” the diocese states. “However, extraordinary circumstances, such as serious sickness, excuse the faithful from this obligation.”
Should the overall spread of coronavirus reach Western New York, the faithful and clergy would be urged to observe “Stage 2” of guidelines. These include:
• A diocesan-wide suspension of the distribution of the Eucharist under both kinds and that the host is to be given on the hand only.
• When giving communion in the hand seek to ensure you place the host in the hand of the recipient in such a way that you do not touch their hands.
• Suspend the physical sign of peace — people can, for example, still turn to each other and say “peace be with you.”
• Remove or empty holy water stoups.
• No public veneration of relics and the Cross on Good Friday by kissing or physically touching them.
• Advise those most vulnerable (elderly, people with weakened immune systems and long-term conditions like cancer, diabetes and heart disease) to refrain from large parish gatherings and stay at home.
Meanwhile, the diocese urges prayer those who are suffering in the current outbreak of sickness and “for scientists, health professionals, public officials, and all who are serving the common good in this difficult and uncertain time.”