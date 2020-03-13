Due to the health risks posed by the novel coronavirus Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger temporarily dispenses the Catholic faithful from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days during the coronavirus threat.
At the same time, the Episcopal Bishop of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York, Sean Rowe, announced the cancellation of all in-person worship services in the Episcopal Churches for the next three weeks.
"Older adults, people with underlying medical conditions, and family members of such individuals should take special care in discerning the best course of action to avoid exposure to large groups of people," a statement from the diocese reads. "At this time, Mass will continue to be offered publicly as announced or scheduled, contingent on emergency governmental restrictions regarding larger gatherings."
All other parish events and larger celebrations, including Confirmations and Lenten penance services, must be postponed until the end of March out of an abundance of caution, Scharfenberger said.
Further guidance will be provided regarding April and May as developments become clear.
Those who wish to continue to attend Mass on weekdays and weekends are encouraged to seek smaller gatherings.
Bishop Rowe, in a letter to the Episcopal Diocese, suspended suspending in-person worship effectively Sunday.
"The COVID-19 epidemic is spreading so quickly that I cannot in good conscience permit gatherings that could easily hasten the spread of the disease and contribute to the collapse of our health care system," he wrote.
"My only concerns are the safety of the people of our dioceses and the welfare of the communities in which we live and work. As Christians, we are obligated to care for our neighbors and the vulnerable among us, and in the circumstances now before us, we can best do that by helping to slow the spread of the virus."
In addition to canceling in-person worship for at least the next three weeks, Rowe is also postponing a March 27-28 aspirants retreat and the March 31 chrism liturgy. He also canceled all in-person diocesan meetings or is arranging to hold them online and he asks that congregations follow this example.
"Doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 will require willingness to make sacrifices and to adapt quickly to changing circumstances," Rowe wrote. "Yesterday, I urged our congregations to explore online worship through the helpful guidelines on the partnership website. I am aware, however, that it may take some time for many of our congregations to begin offering worship in this way."
He wrote that, this Sunday, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is preaching and presiding at an 11 a.m. Eucharist at Washington National Cathedral. The cathedral is closed until March 25 as part of the Diocese of Washington’s response to the coronavirus, and the service is being held solely for the purposes of streaming it online.
Rowe also noted that many congregations share their space with community groups. These organizations may continue to meet in Episcopal buildings "at their own risk, if the congregation can make provision for cleaning between meetings."
Food pantries and lunch programs may also continue, but must follow these practices outlined by the diocese.