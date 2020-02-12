OLEAN — Design work on $6 million in repaving at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport will move ahead, but questions remain over the long-term future of the facility.
The Common Council approved by a 5-1 vote Tuesday a contract with C&S Companies for planning the rehabilitation of the runway at the city-owned airport in the town of Ischua.
Bob Ring, city director of public works, said the city was successful in getting a $340,000 grant for the planning phase of the project, with 95% provided by the federal and state governments. That leaves about $17,000 for a local share of the design work on the four-year project.
Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, was the lone nay on the resolution — as he was when aldermen approved the grant application in June — but other aldermen again shared his concerns over the financial status of the airport.
“I don’t believe it’s an economic driver for the city,” Crawford said, adding it is difficult for aldermen to get funds to repair playgrounds because of funds going toward “a playground for the 1%.”
The airport budget is around $250,000 a year, Crawford said, with an expected $150,000 deficit. The primary users of the airport include private pilots and some business traffic. Fewer than 20 aircraft are based at the airport, according to the FAA. The bulk of revenue comes from fuel sales, as well as a $17,000 subsidy from Cattaraugus County.
Currently, there is no full-time airport manager, nor are there charter service, flight instruction or aircraft maintenance services provided at the facility — only aircraft storage and fuel sales.
In addition, Crawford noted that every FAA grant carries a stipulation that the city would have to pay back a prorated portion of the full amount if the airport is closed within 20 years.
Council President Paul Gonzalez agreed that more needs to be done to plan for the facility’s future, but added, “I don’t think we should crater all projects over there just because we don’t have a plan in place.”
Officials have struggled with bringing the airport into the black for decades.
“We talked about this back in the ‘80s and ‘90s,” said Alderman Dave Anastasia, D-Ward 7, who was on the Common Council at the time. He said he would like to see updated figures on revenue and expenses at the facility as part of a planning process.
At the time, officials considered a major project to extend the 4,800-foot runway, but the $31 million price tag was seen as far too expensive — the end of the runway is near the crest of the hill, meaning thousands of tons of fill would be needed to extend the hillside for a longer runway.
Larger aircraft, like commuter planes and business jets — require longer runways in wet weather than what is available in Olean, with aircraft for Dresser-Rand diverted to the Bradford (Pa.) Regional Airport in such conditions. That airport has two runways — the longest at 6,300 feet — and the ability to handle regional airliners of up to 92,000 pounds.
Daily commercial flights take off from the airport bound for Pittsburgh International Airport.
City officials have not organized a formal review of the property and its future, nor has an in-depth cost-to-benefit analysis been performed looking at the airport’s direct and indirect benefits to the community.
Crawford said such an analysis could be important, and “that’s a very possible analysis,” he added.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, said that it is time to approach the County Legislature for assistance at the facility again, to which Aiello said he has recently spoken with the city’s new delegation to the legislature, and they agree the airport needs to be discussed again.
But “we need to come to them with new ideas — we can’t just go up there and say ‘please,’” Gonzalez said.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)