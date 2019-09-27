PENN YAN — Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano came out in favor Thursday of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s communications with the President of Ukraine as described in a whistleblower complaint.
“The news out of the White House this week is very troubling, and the American people deserve to know more,” Mitrano said in a statement.
Mitrano will challenge U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, in 2020 after losing to Reed in November 2018.
Reed was critical of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, saying that preoccupation with impeaching the president keeps Congress from addressing legislation, such as bills to control medicinal drug prices and ratification of a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.
Mitrano, an attorney and cybersecurity expert, said Trump’s unwillingness to “cooperate with normal due process” leaves Democrats no choice but to follow through with an impeachment inquiry and investigate a whistleblower’s report about misuse of executive authority.
Trump is accused of pressuring the elected leader of Ukraine, in a phone call, to investigate the business dealings of the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
“Partisan politics used to stop at the water’s edge,” Mitrano said. “Our nation needs to be united in supporting our foreign allies and keep D.C. politics out of it. The White House is not merely President Trump’s private office. It sets the tone for American law and ethics, both foreign and domestic.”
Mitrano noted that Congress allocated $391 million in military assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression and that it serves American interests to keep Russia at bay. Democrats allege that Trump used the funding as leverage to influence the Ukraine leader regarding his Biden request.
“The president does not have the authority to gamble with American interests by withholding funds,” Mitrano said. “It is doubly troubling for him to use those funds as a bargaining chip in exchange for partisan purposes.”