LITTLE VALLEY — The defendants in the 22-year-old case involving the murder of William Chase IV appeared in Cattaraugus County Court Monday with their attorneys but a motion hearing was continued.
Tricia Carrier, 44, appeared with attorney Frank LoTempio III and Gregory Kerls, 67, appeared with his attorney, Herb Greenman. Both defendants had pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder indictments at their arraignment in Cattaraugus County Court in September.
Both defendants are free on bail.
Chase was found bludgeoned to death in a mobile home where he lived on Route 16 in Ischua on Sept. 21, 1997. Chase and Carrier were married, but estranged at the time of his murder.
The attorneys for the accused have filed motions to suppress statements Carrier and Kerls made to state police investigators. They also filed motions to dismiss the second-degree murder charges over the delay in prosecution.
County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz was scheduled to hear arguments on the motions from the defense attorneys and District Attorney Lori P. Rieman, but Greenman said he had been unable to open an attached document from the district attorney and was not prepared to argue the motion.
Ploetz set arguments on the motion for Jan. 6.
It’s unclear how the motion to dismiss over the delay in prosecution will be successful when second-degree murder is one of the exceptions to the speedy-trial rule.
Monroe County Special Assistant Public Defender Drew DuBrin wrote in a February 2019 paper on Criminal Procedure Law Manual Sec. 30.30 that the statute “does not require the People to speedily commence criminal action after the commission of a crime.”
LoTempio did not say whether any thought has been given to asking for a change of venue in the case.
New York State Police investigators broke the cold case in September, when the two defendants were arrested and charged.