ALLEGANY — Plans have been finalized for the dedication of the Higgins Trail Park and unveiling of a new sign at noon July 24 in the park, located on the Allegheny River Valley Trail at Route 417 and Constitution Avenue.
Allegany Town Board member Bob Parker said the ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held in honor of Joe and Cecily Higgins , who have been devoted to the trail since Joe Higgins conceived of it back in 1992.
Parker said the event is expected to be attended by the Higgins, their family, town officials and community members.
He said the new sign, which had been approved by Joe Higgins, is made of fiberglass and designed to look like wood, and was created by the Sign Language company in Perry.
“I’ve had experience with (the sign company) in the past,” Parker said, noting the company has made signs for sites that include the Allegany Public Library and Potter Lumber Company.
“They do a nice job and make signs that last,” Parker added, saying the town provided the funds for the creation of the sign.
“Our plan is to put (the sign) up that morning and to cover it with a tarp,” Parker continued. “We’ll let Joe and Cecily pull the tarp off” during the ceremony.
The event will include comments from Joe Higgins, as well as town officials who include Parker.
Joe Higgins not only provided the concept for the trail, organized the effort to have it constructed and came up with its original design, but also has sold memorial bricks through the years. The bricks, which are located in the park and always available for purchase, are important as they help fund the maintenance of the trail. Joe and Cecily also help with the upkeep of the trail and have refurbished the mile markers along the paths.
As he has commented before, Parker said the dedication to Joe and Cecily is long overdue for a project that is now widely used by community members year-round.
“It’s no question that it’s something the town should have done years ago and we’re very proud to do it now,” Parker said of the dedication.
Information provided on the trail states that it was completed in 1998 as an 8- to 10-foot-wide, paved asphalt path and is actively used by people of all ages, including walkers, runners, in-line skaters, cross-country skiers, bikers and babies in strollers.
It is marked by posts at each quarter-mile, starting in the parking area at the west entrance at St. Bonaventure University. People can traverse the trail three miles along the river from the start in Allegany to 20th St. in Olean without crossing a street.
