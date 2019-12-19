ALLEGANY — Residents of the West Branch and Four Mile roads area, where a house exploded last month, have been informed that oil drilling in their valley has been suspended until investigators with the state Department of Environmental Conservation can determine if there is, or isn’t, a link between the drilling and the blast.
TJ Pignataro, public information officer with the DEC, issued a statement Wednesday saying the agency “suspended Dimes Energy GP Inc’s permits for oil wells in the immediate area” of the house explosion, which occurred Nov. 18 on West Branch Road.
DEC said it enacted the suspension Dec. 9 “out of an abundance of caution.”
“As part of the investigation, DEC is reviewing the plugging of certain oil wells in the area to ensure that the wells are properly plugged,” the statement continued. “DEC continues our interaction with Dimes and other entities we regulate as part of our assistance in the ongoing investigation.”
Pignataro noted that drilling “continues to occur farther up the West Branch Road — about a mile from the site of the explosion. In addition, Dimes is pumping previously drilled wells in the West Branch and Four Mile area.”
Oil from those wells is being sent by tankers to the American Refining Group in Bradford, Pa.
The issue of oil well drilling in the valley came under scrutiny last month when Ron and Betty Jo Volz’s home at 3699 West Branch blew up at approximately 9:40 a.m. Nov. 18. The couple and their adult son were not home at the time of the explosion, and a family dog in the house escaped injury.
Area residents who have attended recent town meetings have expressed concerns that the explosion could be directly linked to Dimes’ drilling. Several residents, as well as town officials, have asked that testing of the air quality and water in homes in that area, which can be an expensive endeavor, be paid for by Dimes.
Company officials have stated that as many as 400 oil wells are expected to be drilled throughout the town of Allegany area and nearby areas of Nichols Run and Chipmonk Road within the upcoming years.
Matt LeBlanc, who oversees production for Dimes at the Allegany site, said the suspension is currently putting a stop to drilling that had been planned at the top of the hill above the Volz property.
“This is just while the investigation is going on,” LeBlanc said. “They’re holding us off until they know exactly what happened there.”
Town Supervisor Kathy Martin said she was pleased to learn the DEC has suspended “the permits in the vicinity of the Volz’s property — it seems to me that extreme caution needs to be exercised until the cause of the explosion is determined.
“I did share that information yesterday with one of the residents of the West Branch/Four Mile area who I have been communicating with and she was very happy to hear about the suspension,” Martin added. “There is still active drilling further up the West Branch, so there is still traffic up and down the road, but at least it has been lessened to some degree.”
Nancy Shively, a resident of Four Mile Road, said she was pleased to hear the suspension of oil well drilling had been enacted in the valley by the DEC.
“This shows that (the DEC) is at least concerned now,” Shively said. “They don’t know if the (drilling) is what caused (the explosion) or not, so they’re taking action to stop this so somebody else doesn’t get hurt.”
Shively said another concern that she and her neighbors have is the long-term effect of the drilling on home values in that area. She noted another drawback of all the new wells is the company’s burning off of methane gas from the wells in the hills behind their homes.
“If you drive up the Four Mile and West Branch at night (and look) behind our house and three or four more others, it looks like the hill is on fire,” she said.
Shively said she and the other neighbors are also concerned about the devaluation of their homes because of the many issues linked to the ongoing project.
“Who is going to be responsible for paying us homeowners the difference for this valley going to heck — and the values of our homes,” she asked.
