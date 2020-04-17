OLEAN — Another brownfield cleanup is in the planning for a long-vacant North Olean property.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation reported this week that public comment is being sought for the cleanup of a 24.6-acre lot on Oregon Road owned by Homer Street Properties LLC.
Under the draft remedial work plan, officials hope to remove underground piping at the site, excavate and dispose of soil containing petroleum products, treat the surface soils to prevent the leaching of chemicals into the groundwater, install an absorptive subsurface barrier to treat contaminated groundwater, build a cover over the site to limit contact with the remaining soil, long-term monitoring and an environmental easement on the deed to restrict future use to commercial or industrial uses.
The company is the same one that owns several now-remediated brownfields in the area. The firm worked with BQ Energy to place several solar panel projects in North Olean, the most recent on Homer Street. The ribbon on the 11,800-panel project was cut in July.
The site is at the northern end of the ExxonMobil Legacy Site, a designation given to properties in North Olean which previously housed oil refining operations.
According to the remedial investigation/alternatives analysis report prepared by Benchmark TurnKey for Homer Street Properties and posted online by the DEC, deed research indicates the property was originally part of a lumber mill before the first oil operations occurred on the site in 1882 by the Acme Oil Co.
Acme, through several mergers, became part of John Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Co. and various offshoots. One of those former operators, Socony-Vacuum, was renamed Mobil and merged to form ExxonMobil in 1999, today one of the largest companies in the world based on revenue and market capitalization.
After the land sat vacant for almost 20 years, the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency took title in 1981, later transferring the property in 2007 to Benson Construction and Development, the parent of Homer Street Properties.
Historic records indicate the site was used as a petroleum storage tank farm, with four large tanks, portions of two other tanks, and six berm areas were on the site. Those records state that significant leakage was reported as early as 1922 — “enough that nearby residences were able to retrieve barrels of oil from depths of 18 feet below ground surface,” the report states. An abandoned oil pipeline also runs across the property.
The comment period is open through May 30. The documents may be found online at www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C905045.
For project-related questions, contact 851-7220 or email benjamin.mcpherson@dec.ny.gov.
