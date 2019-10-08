HUMPHREY — A forest ranger with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation assisted a hiker who suffered a severe reaction to a bee sting this past weekend.
Forest Ranger Wayne Krulish was flagged down at 4 p.m. Saturday in the town of Humphrey by a motorist who said his girlfriend was experiencing a severe allergic reaction, according to the DEC.
The patient was experiencing difficulty breathing with shallow respirations and had hives breaking out on her arm, the DEC reported. The pair were heading to a local hospital but were not sure of the exact route.
Krulish led the way with lights and siren, advising Cattaraugus County 911 about the severe anaphylactic reaction. Krulish requested a rescue squad meet the hikers along the route with epinephrine.
On Buffalo Road, Allegany Volunteer Fire Department ambulance personnel met the patient and administered epinephrine and transported her to the hospital for additional treatment.
The incident came a month after DEC forest rangers and ambulance personnel responded on Labor Day to rescue a hiker who had an acute allergic reaction to several bee stings in Zoar Valley.