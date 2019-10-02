ST. BONAVENTURE — Jose Antonio Vargas began his presentation by apologizing to St. Bonaventure University freshman for having to read his best-selling memoir, “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen” during their summer vacation.
The book read by the freshman was discussed by Vargas during his All Bonaventure Reads address Tuesday at the Reilly Center Arena on campus. Vargas’ book, published by HarperCollins in 2018, is the university’s 14th all-campus read and required first-year students to read the memoir they had received during orientation.
Vargas, 38, came to America at the age of 12 when his mother sent him from the Philippines to California to live with his grandparents. It wasn’t until he tried to apply for a driver’s license as a teenager, however, that he learned he had entered the U.S. with false documents.
Vargas said his grandfather had wanted him to come to America, even if illegally.
“My grandfather had a plan, his plan was to get me here under any circumstances,” he said, explaining his grandfather couldn’t bring him to the country legally as grandparents can’t petition for their grandchildren. Therefore, his grandfather smuggled him into the country by purchasing false identification and documents for his grandson.
Vargas said his grandfather told him that he could become a legal citizen as an adult if he married an American woman. The only problem with that, Vargas told his audience, is that he is a gay man and didn’t want to continue the lie about his existence.
“I told my grandfather, one lie was enough,” Vargas recalled.
He said after years of living with the lie, and by then a journalist, he decided to come out about his life in a 2011 New York Times Magazine essay titled “Outlaw,” which told his story. Later, he also wrote his story for TIME magazine in an article titled “We are Americans, Just Not Legally.”
Both articles featured large photos of him.
While his lawyers tried to persuade him to hold back on writing about his life, thereby exposing himself as an undocumented person, Vargas refused.
“I said I have to do it, because for me, telling the stories is all I have to fight the anti-immigrant virus that has spread all over this country,” Vargas explained.
In addition to the essays and his book, Vargas also produced and directed “Documented,” an autobiographical documentary feature film that aired on CNN and received a 2015 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Documentary.
St. Bonaventure students who commented on Vargas’ book included Jordan Sands, a freshman from Hinsdale. Sands said she appreciated the book.
“I guess I had never really thought about immigration in the way the book talks about it,” Sands said. “It never crossed my mind the things he went through … the stigma around illegal immigrants versus what happened to him is very different.
“The way I was raised, when I think of an illegal, I think of someone who is just taking and not giving,” she continued. “But that’s not true, he talks about how he pays taxes and he does all of these things to contribute to society.”
Another student, Nick Torre of Chicago, said he also found Vargas’ book a good read and very interesting.
“I liked how it was a true, real experience about his life; it was very moving,” Torre said. “It was an easy read for the summer because I got into it so quickly. “
Torre said the book also hit home for him as his parents were born in Cuba.
“So, I kind of understand” Vargas’ viewpoints, he concluded. “I actually gave it to my mom to read — she enjoyed it very much.”