WARREN, Pa. — A former deputy supervisor of a national forest in northern Wisconsin, who is also a U.S. Army veteran, has taken over supervision of the Allegheny National Forest.
Jamie Davidson, who had been deputy supervisor of the 1.5-million acre Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest for the past two years, replaces former ANF supervisor Sherry Tune, who retired in December.
Davidson’s appointment was announced by the U.S. Forest Service’s acting eastern regional forester, Bob Lueckel.
“She brings a solid background in natural resource management and a wealth of skills, knowledge and experiences that will strengthen and advance the work occurring on the Allegheny National Forest,” Lueckel said.
The Allegheny National Forest supervisor oversees personnel and administrative functions for 150 Forest Service employees on the 517,000-acre forest.
While assigned to the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, Davidson provided leadership and oversight for personnel and administrative functions for 200 employees.
“I am honored and excited to become a part of such a diverse forest with a supportive community that embraces shared stewardship and loves their national forest,” Davidson said. “I am proud to join a team that works so hard to collaboratively sustain the health and diversity of our forest.”
She is joined on the Allegheny by her husband, Mike, who is also retired from the U.S. Army, and their pets, Taku and Abby.
Davidson grew up in Redwood City, Calif., before attending college and entering the U.S Army; however, her family and close friends are from the Syracuse area and consider the Northeast their home. The Davidsons say they are looking forward to doing a lot of hiking and exploring around the Allegheny and the surrounding communities.
Outside of work, Jamie Davidson enjoys traveling, watching football and learning.
“My number one priority on the Allegheny is to continue to cultivate strong relationships throughout the forest with our partner land managers, as well as working with and supporting communities in and around the forest,” she said. “As partners, we can optimize stewardship opportunities, natural beauty, resources and history the Allegheny National Forest has to offer.”
Davidson earned a bachelor of arts degree in English writing and sociology from Viterbo University of Wisconsin; an MBA and master’s of logistics management from the Florida Institute of Technology; a master’s in natural resource management and sustainability from Virginia Tech University; and she is a graduate of the Forest Service’s senior leader program.
She is starting a master’s of strategic management and executive leadership program with Penn State’s Smeal College of Business in the spring.
Davidson began her career as a U.S. Army logistics officer, supporting combat operations in Iraq and peacekeeping operations in Bosnia. She served on active duty for seven years and attained the rank of captain.
After the military, Davidson worked in private industry for a short period and five years for the Department of the Army as a civilian budget officer at Fort Drum, N.Y., before joining the Forest Service in 2013.
Other Forest Service positions Davidson has held include assignments as the Alaska regional budget officer, the assistant deputy area budget coordinator for the national forest system in Washington and acting supervisor for the Ottawa National Forest in Michigan.