OLEAN — When the annual Dancing in the Park event is staged in Lincoln Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dance Arts students will be able to use the new Olean Farmers Market venue as one of its backdrops.
Dance instructor Laurie Donner said the community is welcome to stop by the park to watch presentations by younger students from 6 to 7:15 p.m., and older students from 7:45 to 9 p.m. in areas throughout the park located at the intersections of East and West state streets.
Donner said she and various groups of students have given the holiday presentation in the park for approximately 15 years. There are usually about 50 students, in the age range of 12 through 18 hailing from the communities of Olean, Cuba, Franklinville, Portville, as well as Port Allegany and Bradford, Pa., who participate.
“It’s been a long time,” Donner said of the annual presentation in the park that has changed over the years. “With the Farmers Market opening there (last summer), that will give us more places to actually dance” on a flat surface.
“We usually dance all the way through the park down all the sidewalks, so (Farmers Market) will offer another flat surface for dancing,” she remarked. “The lights are beautiful, too (in the park), I’ve been kind of scoping it out a little bit … It will be a colorful and festive night in Lincoln park.”
Donner said she started the event to give her students the opportunity to showcase their talents free of charge to the community in a public venue,
“This is purely for the kids,” she stated. “When Dance Arts was across the street (above a former restaurant on North Union Street), I remembered looking out that window at the park with all the lights and thinking ‘Why am I not using this.’”
Donner did end up using the park for the dance program, and has presented the event almost every holiday season since then.
“Most of the time we have snow — it’s just delightful to be out in the snow under the lights and the kids love it,” she continued. “Some people stop their cars along the road and watch, and it’s just a really nice night.”
Another aspect of the event will be the distribution of scarves and hats by the dance group.
“We have collected scarves and hats to leave in the park” for those in need, she explained. “Some of the bigger cities will hang scarves and things from the trees, and if people need them they help themselves.”
Donner said her group decided to do something similar a couple of years ago and when they put the winter accessories out before,, all of the items were taken.
“We’re going to drape them over the trees and different things, and if people feel the need to be warm, then there are scarves and hats for them to have,” she continued. “There’s always a good message for (the students) to give back — I really try hard for them to understand that.”