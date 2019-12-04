BATH — The Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program has named Alycia Drwencke as a dairy management specialist.
Drwencke will work on programming related to heifer and calf management, cow comfort, improving efficiency, facilities and herd health while working to identify the needs of the region.
Drwencke can be reached by email at amd453@cornell.edu or by calling (517) 416-0386.
Drwencke grew up on a small farm in southeast Michigan. She earned her bachelor’s degree in animal science with a minor in agribusiness management from Michigan State University.
She received her master’s degree in animal biology from the University of California-Davis. While in Davis, Alycia’s research focused on heat abatement for dairy cattle, specifically looking at more energy- and water-efficient cooling methods.
Drwencke also assisted with other research projects looking at calf care, disbudding and beef management. In her free time, Alycia enjoys traveling and hiking.
The Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program is the newest Cornell Cooperative Extension regional program and covers Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Steuben counties.
Regional specialists work with Cornell faculty and Extension educators to address the issues that influence the agricultural industry in New York by offering educational programming and research based information to agricultural producers, growers and agribusinesses in Southwestern New York.
Drwencke joins Katelyn Walley-Stoll, business management specialist, and Josh Putman, field crops and forage specialist. The team will add a livestock management specialist later this year.