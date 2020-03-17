ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday said he has no intention to quarantine any cities, including New York City, as he continued delivering his message that the state’s available hospital beds will fall short if the federal government doesn’t intervene.

The governor’s remarks came as he also announced the first cases of COVID-19 in Clinton and Rensselaer counties.

He said that quarantine rumors have sparked confusion about the situation in New Rochelle, Westchester County, a hotspot for the coronvirus, where the governor last week ordered a one-mile “containment zone” which consisted of closing schools and other large gathering places. Cuomo said a containment is not a mass quarantine and that residents can travel in and out of the area.

Cuomo said the state is shifting its healthcare strategy, including eliminating red tape to allow new medical professionals to begin working sooner, as he anticipates a “wave” of COVID-19 cases that could “crash” the healthcare system and overwhelm hospitals. The number of coronavirus cases is expected to peak in about 45 days, during late April or early May.

In New York, 1,374 people have tested positive for coronavirus, including 432 since Monday, and 12 have died. More than 10,000 people have been tested. Cuomo said the fatalities have been people who are older and had underlying serious health problems — a segment of the population he expects will require the additional hospital beds. More than 80 percent of those who are diagnosed with the flu-like illness “self-resolve” at home, he has said.

New York has 53,000 hospital beds, including 3,000 intensive care unit beds. The hospitalization rate for people afflicted with COVID-19, the illness caused by novel coronavirus, is increasing 15% to 19%. Most of those needing hospitalization are older individuals with underlying health issues, ranging from emphysema to cancer.

“We’re trying to determine what is the apex of that curve, what is the consequence, so we can match it to the capacity of the healthcare system,” Cuomo said. “The expected peak is around 45 days ... (when) they are expecting as many as 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds will be needed. That, my friends, is the problem.”

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Monday ordered all bars, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and casinos to close and remain shuttered until further notice.

Bars and restaurants can remain open for takeout and delivery, and were granted a waiver for carry-out alcohol.

Cuomo said his office has received the most complaints about the closure of bars.

“If you were upset by what we have done, be upset at me,” Cuomo said. “I made these decisions. These were all state-ordered rules, it’s not the local elected. ... I know businesses will be hurt by this, I don’t feel good about that. … My judgment is do whatever is necessary to contain this virus and then we will manage the consequences afterward.”

Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced the regional approach to combating the virus in response to what they characterized as a lack of strong federal action.

“Whatever we do, we will do statewide,” Cuomo said, adding he is not considering a shelter-in-place directive like the one in place in multiple counties in California. “Ideally, whatever we do, we will do regionally with the other states.”

In addition to the closures, gatherings of 50 people or more were barred effective at 8 p.m. Monday, on the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Village elections that were to be held today have been postponed until April 28, the date of the state’s presidential primary. Cuomo said he has not given any consideration to moving the primary date.

The governor directed nonessential state employees statewide to work from home starting Tuesday. He directed local governments to reduce their overall workforce by 50 percent and allow nonessential employees to work from home.

President Donald Trump and Cuomo spoke by phone Tuesday to discuss New York’s response to the coronavirus, as it is currently the state with the worst outbreak in the nation. Trump and Cuomo had traded barbs on Twitter and through the media but on Tuesday struck a friendlier tone.

Trump called the call “great” during a White House press conference Tuesday.

“My conversation with Andrew Cuomo was a very, very productive one,” he said.

Cuomo has called on Trump to deploy the Army Corps of Engineers to help build or retrofit temporary medical facilities in order to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. Trump said Tuesday the Army Corps of Engineers will be working on expanding hospital capacity in some areas and the Department of Defense is examining deploying mobile army surgical hospitals (MASH hospitals) to serve civilians.

“He knows our situation in New York and I believe him when he says he is fully committed to doing everything he can,” Cuomo said.

The state is checking with medical schools, and reaching out to retired medical personnel, to increase the number of healthcare workers that may be needed should the virus continue spreading as expected.

Cuomo is also asking all local governments to immediately identify buildings that could be converted into temporary facilities. New York City should find space for 5,000 additional beds, he said. Westchester should find space for 2,000, and Nassau and Suffolk counties should find space for 1,000 each.