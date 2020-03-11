All SUNY and CUNY schools across New York will start “distance learning” March 19 in reaction to the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa. also said it will go to online classes on March 23. To prepare for the transition, classes are canceled next week and students are being sent home.
Cuomo said the changes may be implemented slightly differently across the dozens of campuses. In Syracuse, SUNY-ESF already announced it was likely to shift learning online after the upcoming spring break.
The campuses, which include Jamestown Community College's Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean, and Alfred State College, will not be closed. Plans are being developed with the various campuses to ensure learning continues, officials said.
"They’re not evicting anyone,” Cuomo said. “They are not closing the dorm or kicking you out.”
The dorms may stay open, officials said. But the overall goal is to reduce large numbers of congregations on campus though the end of spring semester.
“We want to reduce density,” Cuomo said. The campuses will be releasing students “to the best of their ability,” he said. If students have hardships with nowhere to go, there will be consideration, he said. In some situations, colleges have programs that may continue on campus, such as labs.
This change also affects community colleges, Cuomo said.
Different schools have different spring breaks at different times, Cuomo said. No decisions have been made about graduation ceremonies, though it’s possible some may not happen as public gatherings.
The governor also did not have an answer about upcoming SUNY sporting events.
“I understand this sounds like a bad science fiction movie,” Cuomo said today, adding that he’s talking with officials about whether to hold New York City’s upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Cuomo also said today the state would start contracting with as many as 28 private labs across New York to do private testing for COVID-19. He said the nation has done about 5,000 tests so far. “Our testing capacity is nowhere near what it needs to be," the governor said.
The University of Pittsburgh system, which includes the Bradford campus, announced the move to online classes for the remainder of the spring semester.
“The health and safety of everyone in the campus community, as well as our neighbors in the region, is our first priority,” said Pat Frantz Cercone, Pitt-Bradford spokeswoman. “Therefore, the university is taking precautions to avoid further spread of the virus."
She said the campus has been preparing for this scenario for several days and staff are continuing to work out the details.
In addition, all campus events have been canceled for the foreseeable future, and some have been postponed. A decision about commencement will be made at a later time.
The Donor Scholarship Luncheon, which was scheduled for March 27, has been canceled. As of Monday, March 16, all athletic events have been canceled for the foreseeable future. The inauguration of Dr. Catherine Koverola, president, which had been scheduled for April 3, has been postponed.
In addition to moving classes online and canceling events, the university has canceled summer study abroad trips and all university travel, both domestic and international. The university also is discouraging all personal domestic and international travel.
Students attending Pitt-Bradford are discouraged from coming to campus to pick up their belongings. However, if they need to retrieve their belongings, they will receive information on how to do so.
Exceptions will be made to allow some students to remain on campus. Student services, such as dining, will be available to those remaining students.
“There are many logistical issues that need to be worked through,” Cercone explained. “As we have more information, we’ll share it on our website and our social media channels.”